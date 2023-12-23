Stephen Mulhern 'to replace Phillip Schofield as Dancing On Ice host'

(PA Archive)

Stephen Mulhern is set to replace Phillip Schofield as the new host of 'Dancing on Ice', according to reports.

Schofield, who had presented the ice skating competition alongside Holly Willoughby since 2006, will not return to front the programme following his resignation from ITV earlier this year after he admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

It is not known whether Willoughby will present the next series of the long-running show after she also left This Morning in October following 14 years on the sofa.

There has been speculation on who will fill Schofield’s shoes on Dancing On Ice since his exit, with Mulhern, Dermot O’Leary, Marvin Humes and Ben Shephard among some of the bookies’ picks.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses have settled on Mulhern, 46, to take over the coveted role.

In response to the reports, an ITV spokesperson said: “Further announcements regarding Dancing on Ice will be made in due course.”

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair also presented Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, from 2004 to 2006.

Mulhern has become a regular face on ITV over the years presenting shows including Britain’s Got More Talent, game show Catchphrase and the revived Deal Or No Deal.

The 16th series of Dancing On Ice, due to launch in January, will see 12 celebrities take to the ice in a bid to impress a panel of judges as well as viewers at home.

They are ready to get their skates on! ⛸️ Introducing the full Celebrity line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024! ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/yigjIUh1Al — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 9, 2023

Among the 2024 line-up are former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Story continues

TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi will also compete.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards taking his place.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 for a nine-week run.