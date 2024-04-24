Steve Carell confirms new Netflix show following Space Force axe

The Office star Steve Carell has joined forces with Mean Girls' Tina Fey for the new Netflix comedy The Four Seasons.

Announced today (April 24) via Netflix's X/Twitter, the eight-part series will be based on the 1981 film of the same name.

The movie follows the story of three married couples who go on vacation together each season of the year. However, the couples' holiday bliss is disrupted when one of the husbands leaves his wife for a younger woman, making their subsequent trips much more awkward.

Fey will also be serving as co-creator on the series alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, who she previously worked with on 30 Rock. Further casting details are yet to be announced.

The show will see Fey and Carell reunite, as they previously worked alongside one another for the 2010 romcom Date Night.

Carell's return to Netflix for a TV show comes just short of two years after his series Space Force was axed by the streamer after two seasons.

The actor is probably best known for his role as Michael Scott in the long-running comedy series The Office US, a role which saw him nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

He's also known for starring in the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and, more recently, as the voice of Gru in the Despicable Me films.

As for Fey, she's best known for writing the screenplay of 2004 cult high school movie Mean Girls, where she also starred as maths teacher Ms. Norbury. She also gained a lot of notoriety for her role as Liz Lemon in 30 Rock.

Outside of acting she worked as a co-creator, writer and executive producer on the likes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and also served as an executive producer for animated series Mulligan.

Fey's most recent work was writing and producing a musical adaption of Mean Girls, which started on Broadway and was later turned into the 2024 movie starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho and Avantika.

