Steve Wright underwent heart surgery months ago and was 'more ill than he was letting on', says friend

DJ Steve Wright (PA Wire)

BBC radio presenter Steve Wright underwent heart surgery before his death, according to a friend.

The veteran broadcaster died last week at the age of 69, sparking a huge outpouring of tributes from shocked fans and colleagues, who hailed the veteran broadcaster as “one of the greatest exponents of the art of radio”.

Wright’s friend Mark Wells has now told the Behind The Scenes with Colin Edmonds podcast that Wright “had been more ill than he had been letting on”.

“Steve told me he had a heart operation about 14 or 15 months ago after he finished Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Radio 2,” said Mr Wells.

Wright’s career-defining show attracted millions of listeners and ran for more than two decades on Radio 2, until 2022 when he was replaced by Scott Mills.

(Left to right) Radio DJs Tony Blackburn, Steve Wright and Paul Gambachini (PA Wire)

“He had a bypass operation which had gone well but I think he had been more ill than he had been letting on to that point, said Mr Wells.

“The recovery from that had gone pretty well though obviously the events of the last couple of days would suggest that's what in the end came for him.”

Mr Wells, who formerly worked as Controller of Entertainment at ITV Productions Ltd, and became friends with Wright in the 90s, added: “He was always exceptionally preoccupied with his health. He never was healthy.

“He never ate properly. Every meal I had with him was an unhealthy one. He didn't drink much but he certainly used to smoke cigars.

“And we would often walk around the block smoking cigars back in the day. I think in time that took its toll.”

Wright was reportedly found dead at his flat in London last Monday morning (February 12).

Police have confirmed Wright’s death is being treated as “unexpected”, but not suspicious.

According to a MailOnline report, Wright’s death seemed “very, very sudden” to his colleagues as the DJ had been working and talking to bosses just days before he died.

Shortly after his death, a BBC star told MailOnline: "Steve had been talking to Radio 2 bosses just two or three days ago…we were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious."

Wright's last Radio 2 gig - a pre-recorded Valentine’s Day special - aired on BBC Radio 2 last Sunday (February 11).

A photo from 1990, of George Michael with DJ Steve Wright (PA/PA Wire)

Wright’s beloved show Steve Right in the Afternoon launched on BBC1 in 1981.

He went on to present a Saturday programme and Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 from 1996, before relaunching his popular afternoon show in 1999.

He retained the prime slot until 2022, when DJ Scott Mills took over the afternoon programme as part of an overhaul at the station. Wright stayed on at Radio 2, where he continued to present Sunday Love Songs.

Police and paramedics were called to a flat in the Marylebone area of central London on Monday morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death was unexpected, but is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were called to the address following “reports of an incident”.

The spokesperson added: “We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Wright was made an MBE for his services to radio in the December 2023 New Year Honours list and said he wanted to dedicate it “to all the people in broadcasting who gave comfort and public service during the pandemic”.

In an emotional tribute, Wright’s BBC colleague Sara Cox said: "It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news."Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too."

Fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills called Wright “one of our greatest ever broadcasters” as tributes poured in for the radio legend.

Paul Gambaccini, who hosted the radio station’s Pick Of The Pops until Wright took over in October 2023, called the late broadcaster “one of the all-time greats”.

Radio 2 will celebrate Wright’s life with a range of programming across the station, according to the BBC.