New storm bringing more rain, dangerous surf to California as Ventura cleans up after massive waves

Surfers navigate rocks and driftwood at Surfer's Point as they look for a spot to enter the water as large waves pound the beach on Thursday in Ventura. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A new rainstorm was expected to move into Southern California on Friday night as residents in some coastal communities dug out from big waves that damaged homes, closed beaches and left several people injured.

High surf battered the California coast on Thursday, with Ventura County particularly hard hit. The conditions will ease Friday, but dangerous waves will return Saturday when Southern California beaches could see 6- to 12-foot waves, with more rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with the high surf advisory for Los Angeles-area beaches, the weather service issued a coastal flood advisory through 10 p.m. Saturday.

On the Ventura County coast, residents were assessing the damage.

Eight people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital after large waves caused flooding near South Seaward Avenue at approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath said.

Of the injured, some were located in Inn on the Beach, a boutique hotel located along the coast and now closed because of flooding, he said.

The county fire department also rescued at least 15 people out of the ocean Thursday morning during high tide, McGrath added. None sustained injuries, he said.

Dramatic videos emerged of one wave smashing onto the Ventura coast and water inundating streets, forcing people to run for their lives. One video showed waves knocking down some bystanders. Another shows waves racing down several blocks as people tried to get away.

At around 10:45 a.m., a rogue wave slammed Inn on the Beach, flooding rooms with nearly 2 feet of water.

The force of the wave smashed glass on the patios of rooms facing the ocean.

The wall of water tossed furniture all about. Desks and beds and dressers stood at odd angles inside rooms, covered in mud.

Luckily no guests were injured, although some were stuck in their rooms for a short time, officials said.

Around 45 guests were evacuated from the hotel, which will have to close for an unknown amount of time.

The floor of the lobby was covered in mud and sand, said Jay Williams, the hotel manager.

One wave dragged a man a short distance down the street, while some people became trapped in the water near their cars.

Northern California beaches were also hard hit.

In Santa Cruz County, the Rio del Mar Esplanade was flooded with several inches of stormwater.

Just north of the town Half Moon Bay, on the coast between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, the surf break known as Mavericks hosts some of the largest waves in the U.S. and attracts big-wave surfers from around the world.

More than a dozen surfers were spotted catching the waves at Mavericks on Thursday morning, with thousands of spectators gathered at the cliffs to watch, said Tina Lourenco, who works at Old Princeton Landing — a popular restaurant and bar for locals and surfers in Half Moon Bay.

