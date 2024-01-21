Storm Isha: ‘Do not travel’ warnings issued as gusts hit 90mph

Londoners have been warned not to travel as Storm Isha batters the UK with winds up to 90mph.

A tornado may hit parts of the country during the storm, while "unusual" danger-to-life wind warnings are in place.

A “tornado watch” zone was issued for Northern Ireland, as well as parts of Scotland and northern England by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office said 90mph winds hit Capel Curig in north Wales on Sunday.

Drivers were advised to avoid unnecessary travel while trains and ferries were cancelled as the storm swept in from the Atlantic.

The wild weather is due to continue into Monday morning, and commuters could face travel chaos as travellers were forced to delay their journeys to avoid the storm.

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains out of London Euston, ended its services early from the station on Sunday.

The last Avanti West Coast train left Euston at around 6.15pm leaving people travelling to places such as Manchester or Glasgow with limited options.

The train operator previously advised customers not to travel unless necessary and to instead make journeys on Monday or Tuesday.

Network Rail said 50mph speed restrictions have been imposed until Monday morning to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks.

Scotland's railway operator ceased services early on Sunday due to the effects of the storm.

ScotRail said there will also be no Monday morning rush-hour services.

A man struggles with an umbrella in windy conditions in Leeds (PA)

East Midlands Railway has said it expected “significant disruption” on Monday and delays and alterations to services.

Outside of London, two different amber warnings were put in place across most of the UK until Monday morning, saying 70mph winds should be expected inland, with gusts of 80mph on coastal regions.

In parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland winds could reach 90mph.

Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should be expected, forecasters warned.

Story continues

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “There’s the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down.”

Passengers at Euston station following train delays as Storm Isha has brought severe disruption to rail services (PA)

He added: “We have a wind warning in place across the whole of the UK, it’s pretty unusual for the whole of the country to be under a blanket wind warning.”

A yellow wind warning covers parts of London and the south-east, while four rain alerts were in place around the country.

Air traffic control restrictions are in place, leading to some flight cancellations.

British Airways said: “Like other airlines, we have had to make schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused by Storm Isha.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

Ferry company Wightlink also warned of potential disruption, while the RAC warned drivers to lower their speeds and even consider delaying journeys.