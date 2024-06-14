Strictly's Amy Dowden and Rose Ayling-Ellis receive King's Birthday Honours

Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden and Rose Ayling-Ellis are among those to receive the King's Birthday Honours for 2024.

The annual commendations were announced on Friday (June 14), with BBC star Amy made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her charity work and advocacy around the inflammatory bowel disease Crohn's.

Amy has been recovering from breast cancer over the past year, with news announced this week that she's well enough to return to Strictly's professional ranks after finishing chemotherapy.

It has been a momentous week for Amy since she also celebrated completing a 100km charity trek to support breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel.

"I am still in shock, but so thrilled — it is beyond my wildest dreams," Amy said of receiving an MBE.

She added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful NHS staff who have helped me over the years and Crohn's & Colitis UK who do so much to support fellow sufferers."

Fellow Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the BBC series in 2021 and also played Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, received her MBE for her support of the deaf community.

Rose, who is deaf, previously said she hoped her winning stint on Strictly would encourage show bosses to feature more "diversity and inclusion" in future seasons.

Legendary actor Imelda Staunton was given a damehood in recognition of her contribution to charity and drama over a nearly 50-year career on stage and screen.

Staunton notably played King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, while fellow Crown star Alex Jennings got a CBE after playing the Duke of Windsor in the Netflix series and the king himself in the film The Queen.

Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati was given an MBE for services to cultural industries, while Countdown's Susie Dent got the same honour for her contributions to literature and language.

Other notable recipients of the King's Birthday Honours were Veep creator Armando Iannucci getting a CBE, singers Heather Small and Simon Le Bon both getting MBEs, and former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson earning an MBE for her services to the music industry.

