Strictly's Johannes Radebe confirms future on show ahead of musical debut in Kinky Boots

Johannes Radebe spoke about his future on Strictly while joined on stage by former partner Anabel Croft (right) (Tina Campbell/Evening Standard)

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has responded to speculation he is planning to quit ahead of his musical debut in Kinky Boots.

The 37-year-old South African-born professional dancer joined the BBC dance competition in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite.

Last month it was announced that he had landed his “dream” role starring as drag queen Lola in the 2025 UK tour of Cyndi Lauper musical Kinky Boots, leading many to fear his days on Strictly were numbered.

Addressing the issue on stage at the London Palladium during his own theatrical dance show House of JoJo on Saturday night, not only did he say he is staying put, he’s eyeing Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood’s job as a backup plan.

Johannes Radebe will star in Kinky Boots

“Strictly Come Dancing is a great show. If you’re not watching it on Saturday, what are you doing?” he told the cheering audience.

“I will do Strictly Come Dancing for as long as my bones will allow,” he continued to rapturous applause, adding: “And then I will go for Craig’s job”.

House of JoJo, which by his own admission was “as camp as Christmas”, saw Radebe strut his charismatic stuff in an array of colourful and fabulous costumes while supported by a company of high energy dancers and roof-raising singers.

He was also joined on the night by retired tennis player Anabel Croft, 57, whom he was partnered with during last year’s Strictly and finished as a semi-finalist.

Radebe gave a heart-felt thanks to Croft for “saving him” at a time “when I was questioning myself”.

Kai Widdrington was among Johannes Radebe’s fellow Strictly co-stars in attendance at the London Palladium (Tina Campbell/Evening Standard)

He also thanked members of the former athlete’s family, including her mother, who were also in attendance.

A number of Radebe’s Strictly co-stars past and present were in attendance to show their support, including professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Pasha Kovalev, who was joined by his wife and one-time contestant Rachel Riley.

Countdown star Rachel Riley stepped out for the star-studded event (Tina Campbell/Evening Standard)

Other Strictly alum included Ranvir Singh, AJ Odudu and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.Additional star power came in the form of chat show host and UK Eurovision commentator Graham Norton.

The show moves to Cardiff this evening before taking in Canerbury, then Manchester, Ipswich, Southend On Sea, Norwich, Leicester, Blackpool, Newcastle, Milton Keynes, Birming, Llandudno, Stoke On Trent, Brighton, Swindon, Bath and concluding in Liverpool on June 2.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.johannes-live.com/tour-dates