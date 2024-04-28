Strictly's Stacey Dooley pays tribute to Kevin Clifton following his show debut

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has paid tribute to her partner Kevin Clifton following his theatre show debut.

The professional dancer is currently playing Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle in the UK tour of hit stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, alongside X Factor winner Sam Bailey and Ivano Turco.

After watching Kevin perform at the Liverpool Empire on Friday (April 26), Stacey penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram — where she praised his performance.

"Went to go see Kev last night. @jamiemusical. Kev, you are so v v clever. Smaaaaaaashed it," she wrote, alongside a picture of the couple posing onstage after the show.

"Embodied the role SO seamlessly. Seems the non stop research of lily savage and endless drag literature paid off."

She concluded: "Well done darlin. Also, (and perhaps more importantly, congrats to me for bringing the peddle pushers back for April 2024)."

Kevin, who won the 16th series of Strictly with Stacey, previously shared his excitement about stepping into Loco Chanelle's famous heels.

"I'm really excited to be joining the UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie," he said in a statement.

Matt Crockett

"It's inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can't wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle's heels across the country. I'm proud to be a part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are."

The tour will run until July 20, with the final show taking place at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Stacey will also tread the boards this year, after signing on to play Jenny in the latest run of Danny Robins' acclaimed play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The presenter will make her West End stage debut at the Gielgud Theatre on May 25, with the show's run ending on August 4.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

