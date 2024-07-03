Student, 17, dies after incident in sea during school trip

A 17-year-old student who was on a school trip has died after efforts to rescue him from the sea in West Sussex.

Emergency services received a call of concern for the teenager’s welfare in the water at a beach in West Wittering, near Chichester, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said the boy was part of a group from Uxbridge College in west London who were visiting the area.

He was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his family have been informed, a spokesman added.

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

“A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is under way to establish the full facts.

“We are asking anyone who has any information that could help to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Redhill.”