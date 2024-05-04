Students protest after 16-year-old's death

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The two grandparents killed along with their infant grandson in a wrong-way highway crash with a van being chased by police were visiting from India, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday, while the baby's parents were also in the car but survived. The Special Investigations Unit said the three-month-old boy's father and mother, who live in Ajax, Ont., were treated in hospital after Monday's crash. The watchdog said the 27-year-old mother was treated for serious injuries but offered