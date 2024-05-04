Students Won’t Stop Protesting for Palestine, Even During Their Own Graduations

Edith Olmsted
·1 min read
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Dozens of pro-Palestine student protesters briefly interrupted Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan, according to The New York Times.

Students opposing Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, marched toward the stage, shouting “Regents, regents, you can't hide! You are funding genocide!”

Other students flashed Israeli flags and caps adorned with the Star of David. Overhead one plane flew by, carrying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Palestine!” while another flew by with a banner that said, “We stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter.”

Meanwhile, graduating students at Northeastern University flashed messages into the camera of their school’s livestream as they walked across the stage to collect their degrees.

“NEU FUNDS GENOCIDE DIVEST NOW,” one message said.

At Indiana University Bloomington, around 30 faculty members gathered outside of the graduation ceremony on Friday in protest of the administration’s response to peaceful student protests, including the decision to train a sniper on the demonstrating students, according to the Indiana Daily Student.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests

    A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders orders state to ignore new Title IX rules

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ordered the state on Thursday to defy new changes to Title IX that add protections for transgender students. Sanders, the onetime press secretary to former President Trump, is the latest in a growing coalition of Republican governors to explicitly reject the Biden administration’s update to the federal civil rights…

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Leading Gaza surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh dies in Israeli prison

    A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.

  • Columbia under investigation amid allegations of anti-Palestinian discrimination

    Columbia University is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education following allegations of discriminatory treatment of Palestinian students and their supporters. Palestine Legal, an advocacy group centered on Palestinian Rights, filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of four students and the student group Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine with the DOE’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

  • Israeli Officials Weigh Sharing Power With Arab States in Postwar Gaza

    JERUSALEM — For months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has avoided detailed public discussion about the Gaza Strip’s postwar future. Trying to placate both his far-right allies, who seek to rebuild Israeli settlements in Gaza, and Israel’s foreign partners, who want Gaza returned to Palestinian governance, Netanyahu has stopped short of any specific declaration. Behind the scenes, however, senior officials in his office have been weighing an expansive plan for postwar Gaza, in which

  • Tens of thousands protest in Sanaa in support of Palestinians in Gaza

    Tens of thousands protest in Sanaa in support of Palestinians in Gaza

  • How realistic are campus protesters' divestment demands?

    Some University of Ottawa students who have settled into an "indefinite" encampment on campus are pushing for the school to divest from companies they say have ties to Israel and the conflict in Gaza, but some experts say it isn't so simple.Pro-Palestinian activists have set up encampments at university campuses across the U.S. and Canada, demanding school administrators disclose investments and pull funding from companies contributing to the Israeli military.The student-led human rights advocac

  • Congressman praises heckling of war protesters, including 1 who made monkey gestures at Black woman

    Israel-Hamas war demonstrations at the University of Mississippi turned ugly this week when one counter-protester appeared to make monkey noises and gestures at a Black student in a raucous gathering that was endorsed by a far-right congressman from Georgia. “Ole Miss taking care of business,” Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins wrote Friday on the social platform X with a with a link to the video showing the racist jeers. The Associated Press left voicemail messages for Collins on Friday at his offices in Georgia and Washington and sent an email to his spokesperson, asking for an explanation of what Collins meant.

  • McGill encampment: Demonstrators confronted by counter-protest

    The biggest pro-Palestinian encampment on a Canadian post-secondary campus is at McGill University, which is now being met by a counter-protest from pro-Israeli demonstrators. Mike Armstrong reports on how the situation is evolving, and what Quebec Premier François Legault is calling for.

  • 'Part of the American spirit': Arrested student denies campus Gaza protests are violent

    Much has been said about the students whose protests have gripped America this past week. Aidan Doyle, 21, is a philosophy and jazz double major at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). Mr Doyle rejected the notion, from President Biden, that the protests are not peaceful.

  • Whitehorse school council candidate charged with mischief, harassment 3 days before polling day

    One of the candidates running for school council at Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse is facing criminal charges. Kenechukwu Onwudinjo was charged on Thursday with two counts of mischief and two counts of harassment.The school said it cancelled classes at Holy Family last Friday due to a conflict with a parent on Thursday, triggering a hold-and-secure and an RCMP investigation. Parents were told there would be a security guard on school grounds this week. According to court documents f

  • Fetterman mocks students protesting on college campuses over Houthi offer

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) mocked the students protesting on college campuses after a report was released stating a Houthi-run university in Yemen will offer slots to those suspended at U.S. universities. “If a homicidal, Iranian-funded, terrorism proxy wants to pick up your college education tab, you really, really might want to reevaluate things,” Fetterman posted…

  • Pro-Palestine encampment remains at University of Toronto despite safety concerns

    TORONTO — Protesters donned rain ponchos and huddled in tents at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto on Friday as they faced wet and windy conditions during the second day of a demonstration calling on the school to distance itself from Israel. The encampment — one of several established at Canadian university campuses in recent days — went up early Thursday morning after students said they breached the fence around an area on the downtown campus known as King's College Cir

  • Israeli forces kill Hamas gunmen in overnight raid near West Bank's Tulkarm

    TULKARM, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed five Palestinians, including four fighters from the militant group Hamas, in an overnight raid near the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said on Saturday. Hamas confirmed that four of the men killed during the raid in Deir al-Ghusun village were from its al-Qassam armed wing. The Palestinian health ministry said their bodies had been taken by the Israeli military.

  • Book of Kells blocked by benches in student protest

    Dozens of students camped out in protest against the university's response to the war in Gaza.

  • Small anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan graduation ceremony

    Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan's commencement Saturday, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies. One protest banner read: “No universities left in Gaza.”

  • Israel has briefed US on plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of potential Rafah operation

    Israel this week briefed Biden administration officials on a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of a potential operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah aimed at rooting out Hamas militants, according to U.S. officials familiar with the talks. The officials, who were not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity to speak about the sensitive exchange, said that the plan detailed by the Israelis did not change the U.S. administration’s view that moving forward with an operation in Rafah would put too many innocent Palestinian civilians at risk. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to carry out a military operation in Rafah despite warnings from President Joe Biden and other western officials that doing so would result in more civilian deaths and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

  • Georgia rocked by protests as government pushes Putin-style ‘foreign agent’ bill

    After spending his days making wine in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains, Tsotne Jafaridze returns home to Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, and begins his new routine. He packs goggles, a gas mask and enough water and snacks to last several hours. He has another long night ahead.

  • Campus Protests in U.S. Are a Rorschach Test for the World

    PARIS — The world is watching what is happening on U.S. campuses with shock, pride, relish and alarm. Scenes from the protests — and of the arrests of protesters — have been top news around the world, from Colombia to Germany, Iran to France. In some countries, including France, students have staged protests of their own, though not with the scale and intensity of those in the United States. Some applaud the protests. Others, particularly in countries ruled by authoritarian regimes, view the cra