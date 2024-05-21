Studio Eclipse Shares the First Official Trailer of ‘BERSERK: The Black Swordsman’ Fan Anime

&t=1s

Studio Eclipse has dropped the first official trailer for BERSERK: The Black Swordsman, offering a three-minute look at the highly-anticipated anime.

Produced by die-hard fans of Berserk, the iconic and regretfully unfinished magnum opus of the late Kentaro Miura. While the manga has seen a number of anime adaptations throughout the past three decades, The Black Swordsman Arc has only ever been brought to life on screen once in the original 1997 TV anime. Meanwhile, The Golden Age Arc has had numerous reboots in the form of series, films and games in the past.

As suggested in the anime’s title, Studio Eclipse will solely focus on adapting the events of The Black Swordsman Arc. The project also addresses fans’ disappointments with the more recent, 2017 and 2017 anime adaptations of the series, which saw heavy use of 3D CGI.

The first episode is set to air in 2025. In the meantime, watch the official trailer of BERSERK: The Black Swordsman above and keep an eye out for more updates via Studio Eclipse’s official X.