Study reveals why some people are mosquito magnets and others aren't

We all know how annoying mosquitoes can be. But in some countries they are a health concern because they can spread diseases like malaria.

In 2023, scientists shared their findings on the largest study to date, unravelling the mystery of what attracts mosquitoes to humans.

Introducing: carboxylic acid. It turns out this substance is produced by the natural microbes on our skin, and it acts ‌like a siren call for mosquitoes.

But here's the twist: some people produce up to ten times more carboxylic acid than others, and it’s naturally-occurring, so it has nothing to do with hygiene or diet.

In other words: if you're a mosquito magnet, it isn't your fault.

And there may be hope for you: the groundbreaking study from Johns Hopkins University is paving the way for the development of more effective mosquito repellents that can outsmart even the most determined mosquitoes.

More research is needed, but the battle against mosquitoes is on.

