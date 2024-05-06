Suite of legislative measures to counter foreign interference coming today

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is poised to introduce an array of legislative changes to help counter foreign interference.

Federal officials have scheduled a technical briefing this afternoon on the bill, which was recently added to the parliamentary notice paper.

Proposed measures are expected to include a foreign influence registry, which would require officials trying to sway policy to formally register with the federal government.

Another anticipated change could allow Canada's spy agency to disclose sensitive information beyond the halls of government to build resiliency against foreign meddling.

Ottawa has also been eyeing creation of new foreign interference offences under the Security of Information Act, as well as modernization of Canada's sabotage offence.

The government says recent consultations found general support for new anti-meddling measures, along with some concerns about the potential effects on vulnerable communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

