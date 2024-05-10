To the summit: regional transportation discussed in weekend tilt

It’s time to drop it in low gear and make the climb to the Regional Transportation Summit.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Community Sustainability department is planning a Regional Transportation Summit this weekend (May 13).

According to the RDCK, a survey can be completed ahead of time — click survey to take it —and will allow the regional district to finalize the event design and content, and collect contact information for those interested in attending the event.

This event is meant to “coordinate action on the development of a regionally-integrated, low-carbon, and multi-modal transportation network that supports access to services and amenities for all RDCK residents,” noted a press release from the RDCK on the event.

Updates and presentations from key community groups and stakeholders will highlight the weekend, including facilitated discussion around community objectives.

“Together we will be exploring some potential collaborative work models, specific transportation initiatives and pilots for our communities, and various approaches to the systemic barriers that our regional transportation network faces,” noted the release from the RDCK.

There are two primary objectives for the 2024 Regional Transportation Summit:

1. - To gain a better understanding of what formal or informal roles could help support a shift towards a regionally-integrated low carbon, multimodal transportation network; and

2. To connect and support various interest groups in the RDCK working on advancing regional low carbon and multimodal transportation initiatives, and identify opportunities for collaboration.

If people want to become involved or attend the summit they can contact aleffelaar@rdck.bc.ca to do so.

- Survey link: https://rdck.jotform.com/240365691321049

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily