Houthis vow to attack ships protected by British-backed coalition

Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have included seizing cargo ship Galaxy Leader - HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS

Houthi rebels vowed to continue striking Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea on Tuesday, despite warnings from a US-led coalition of countries that have stationed warships in the region.

The Iranian-backed group defied warnings from Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, as the Pentagon announced that a group of 10 countries would defend shipping routes in a new operation, codenamed “Prosperity Guardian”.

The UK has stationed a Type-45 destroyer, HMS Diamond, close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where Houthi rebels have launched drone and missile attacks on Israel-bound commercial shipping traffic in sympathy with Palestinians in Gaza.

It is joined by the USS Carney, a US destroyer, and vessels from France and Italy, while Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain have also joined the coalition against the Houthis.

However, Mohammed Abdulsalam, a Houthi official, said the group would continue to fire on Israel-linked ships.

“Our position will not change in the direction of the Palestinian issue, whether a naval alliance is established or not,” he said.

Hours after BP announced it was pausing oil shipments through the sea, Rishi Sunak warned that the world had taken open shipping lanes “for granted” and condemned “deeply concerning” attacks by “malign actors”.

Defence sources said HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 frigate, was stationed in the Persian Gulf and could join the operation at a later date to provide additional naval support.

The Navy has already sent HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, to the region - LPhot Belinda Alker/Ministry of Defence

Mr Austin said on Monday night that the escalation of attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea “threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law”.

Speaking at the Liaison Committee in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Sunak added: “It’s just further evidence that the international picture is both complex and more challenging and previously we, I think, may have taken many of these things for granted.

“It’s clear that we can’t and we need to invest in our defence capability and strengthen our alliances to keep everyone at home safe and protect our economy too.”

The conflict is driving a ripple effect across supply chains. A tenth of the world’s crude and petroleum products travel through Suez, and oil prices have jumped since attacks intensified over the weekend.

The price of Brent crude climbed by a further 1.9pc on Tuesday to more than $79 a barrel, up by around $6 compared with a week earlier.

Economists have warned that the crisis could bring petrol pump price increases within weeks, while the cost of consumer goods could also rise as companies pass on bigger freight bills.

Four of the world’s biggest shipping companies - CMA CGM Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and MSC - have diverted their vessels.

HMS Diamond shot down a suspected Houthi drone attacking a commercial ship with an Aster missile from its Sea Viper weapons system - MoD/Crown copyright/PA

Denmark’s Maersk said on Tuesday that “all vessels previously paused and due to sail through the region will now be rerouted around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope”, adding 10 to 12 days to shipping times.

In response to the crisis, Joe Biden is considering launching an attack on Houthi sites in Yemen in an attempt to deter the group further.

The Pentagon has previously warned that such a move risked inflaming tensions with Iran – which backs the Houthis – Hamas and Hezbollah.

But some military experts have suggested it is the only way to prevent the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to commercial traffic, risking serious damage to Western economies.

On Tuesday, a second Houthi official appeared to suggest the group could strike Western ships if the naval coalition attacked Yemen directly.

Yusuf al-Madani, a senior Houthi military officer, said: “Any escalation in Gaza is an escalation in the Red Sea. Any country or party that comes between us and Palestine, we will confront it.”

Houthi rebels based in Yemen, which has been in a state of civil war since 2014, have also fired missiles directly at Israel, over a distance of more than 1,000 miles.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said: “These illegal attacks are an unacceptable threat to the global economy, undermining regional security and are threatening to drive up fuel prices.

“This is an international problem that requires an international solution. That is why HMS Diamond has joined Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, visited Italy on Tuesday, where he warned Israel must take a “much more surgical, clinical and targeted approach when it comes to dealing with Hamas” amid the severe civilian cost of the war in Gaza.

He asked Israel to “recognise that they have to minimise civilian casualties, they have to obey international humanitarian law at all times”.

