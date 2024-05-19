Supernatural stars announce engagement

While fans were writing Dean and Castiel fanfics, real life romance was blossoming for two Supernatural stars who didn't actually share any scenes on the show.

On an episode of his Locked and Probably Loaded podcast with Kelly Blackheart, DJ Qualls revealed he and former co-star Ty Olsson are officially engaged.

Qualls played the Winchesters' friend Garth, a hunter-turned-werewolf; while Olsson played Benny, Dean's surprising vampire ally. However, the pair didn't cross paths during the show, as Qualls shared that they first met at a fan convention.

"We didn't know each other at all — we maybe said three words together at the Supernatural convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward," Qualls said.

"And then I was going to Turkey with a friend, and [Olsson] is such a pure, awesome guy, he came up to us — we all went out as a group — and he was like, 'Can I come on your trip with you?'"

The couple's friendship grew after Olsson impressed Qualls with his "ballsy" ask. "I could never invite myself on somebody's trip, 'cause I'd be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there," Qualls admitted.

"But it was just so pure and awesome, and that's who he is. I didn't know him, and it was the beginning of our friendship."

Despite every notorious werewolf/vampire rivalry, the pair "became inseparable" in real life, as their relationship was built on a foundation of friendship first.

"Over the last 10 years, our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we're getting married," Qualls said.

"It's just so crazy that this person who was just my friend now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right ways. Because I would never abuse that ... Now we are going to be old men together, which is crazy. He's the best!"

