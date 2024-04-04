Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at Duke to honor ‘pathbreaking figure’

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will visit Duke University Thursday evening to speak at a private ceremony honoring the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, will receive this year’s Bolch Prize for the Rule of Law from the Bolch Judicial Institute at the Duke School of Law. The prize is awarded annually “to an individual or organization who has demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the rule of law and advancing rule of law principles around the world.”

O’Connor, who died in December, is being honored for her contributions to civics education, notably through her founding of iCivics, a nonprofit that provides free civics resources and games for more than 9 million students each year. O’Connor founded the organization after she stepped down from the Supreme Court in 2006 — one of several post-retirement initiatives that contributed to her legacy of advancing civic education and civil discourse.

Thursday’s ceremony will include remarks from Roberts and Scott O’Connor, Justice O’Connor’s son, as well as Duke President Vincent Price, Duke Law Dean Kerry Abrams, Duke Law professor and former O’Connor clerk Lisa Griffin and retired U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm, director of the Bolch Judicial Institute.

“It would be hard to imagine anyone more deserving of a prize honoring dedication to justice, judicial independence, and the rule of law than Justice Sandra Day O’Connor,” Roberts said in a December announcement that O’Connor would receive the award. “After decades as a pathbreaking figure in two branches of government, she capped off a lifetime of public service by launching iCivics, which revolutionized the teaching of civics education in our schools.”

When former President George W. Bush picked him to join the Supreme Court in 2005, Roberts was originally nominated to replace the retiring O’Connor, until William Rehnquist’s death created an opening in the position of chief justice.

Grimm said in a news release announcing Roberts’ appearance at the event that O’Connor’s work and legacy “offers a model of leadership that we all should aspire to.”

“At a time when public understanding of and faith in our democratic institutions is at a historic low and extreme partisanship and public incivility blight our public discourse, we need Justice O’Connor’s example more than ever,” Grimm said.

O’Connor’s roots and legacy

O’Connor, whom former President Ronald Reagan nominated to the Supreme Court in 1981, was born and raised in Texas and Arizona — the latter being where she spent much of her life.

Throughout her career, she held positions in all three branches of government, serving as assistant attorney general of Arizona, then in the Arizona state Senate, then in two separate courts in Arizona prior to joining the U.S. Supreme Court.

On the Supreme Court, she was known as a moderate and frequent swing-voter who “worked to build consensus” among her fellow justices, a biography published by the Bolch Institute states. When consensus wasn’t possible, O’Connor “often wrote a narrow majority decision or carefully concurred to blunt the impact of a decision that she thought was too broad.”

In a 2003 landmark decision on the consideration of race in college admissions, for example, O’Connor wrote the majority opinion that upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s narrow use of such policies. The precedent set forth in that case stood until last summer, when the court — in a decision written by Roberts — ruled in cases involving UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University that such policies are unconstitutional.

“She had an extraordinary ability to find the middle ground in the most emotional debates, including those involving reproductive rights and affirmative action,” Griffin said in the Bolch Institute’s December announcement. “Justice O’Connor was open to competing points of view and set standards that could accommodate changing facts and circumstances. She was committed to an ongoing dialogue between the courts and the other branches of government, and to a continuing civic discussion that could ensure the government’s accountability to the citizenry.”

Previous recipients of the Bolch Prize, which has been awarded since 2019, are: former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke of the South Africa Constitutional Court, retired Chief Justice Margaret Marshall of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, Judge J. Clifford Wallace of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the International Association of Women Judges.