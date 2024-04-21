The Supreme Court Is About To Debate Whether States Can Outlaw Life-Saving Abortions

Alanna Vagianos
·6 min read
<span class="copyright">Photo: Getty</span>
Photo: Getty

The Supreme Court this week will debate whether states have the power to outlaw life-saving abortions in hospital emergency rooms. 

The court will hear Idaho v. United States on Wednesday to determine if the narrow exceptions in Idaho’s near-total abortion ban override federally mandated requirements for physicians under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). EMTALA requires hospitals that participate in Medicare — the majority of hospitals in the country — to offer abortion care if it’s necessary to stabilize the health of a pregnant patient while they’re experiencing a medical emergency.

The Department of Justice sued Idaho when the abortion ban first went into effect in 2022 because the state law is in direct conflict with EMTALA.

“This case could radically alter how emergency medicine is practiced in this country and make pregnant people second-class citizens in America’s emergency rooms,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, told reporters on a press call last week.

Under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, federal law by default overrides state law. But the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which repealed Roe v. Wade, left regulation of abortion to the states.

The decision will have far-reaching consequences and could give other states with narrow exceptions in abortion bans the go-ahead to adopt Idaho’s approach.

Several states, including Texas and South Dakota, have near-total abortion bans in effect that have exceptions if the pregnant patient’s life is at risk, but not if the patient’s health is at risk, conflicting with EMTALA.

“This ruling on EMTALA is going to determine — in not just Idaho, but probably in at least 10 other states — whether women experiencing medical emergencies in those states are able to get necessary care, when an abortion is that necessary, stabilizing care,” Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D) told reporters last week.

This case could radically alter how emergency medicine is practiced in this country and make pregnant people second-class citizens in America’s emergency rooms.Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project

The Idaho state legislature passed the near-total abortion ban at the center of this case in 2020, two years before the Supreme Court repealed Roe. Its “trigger ban,” so named because it was set to take effect the moment Roe was repealed, is one of the most extreme in the country. Medical staff and physicians can be charged with a felony and sentenced to two to five years in prison if they provide illegal abortion care. The law also has a fetal non-viability provision, meaning that even if a fetus dies in utero, the pregnancy must still be carried to term unless doing so would also kill the mother.

The Supreme Court case, however, focuses on one of the ban’s three narrowly defined exceptions: when an abortion is “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.”

Federal law states that physicians are legally required to offer abortion in that scenario, but Idaho’s law is so narrow that it only allows physicians to perform an abortion when death is imminent. Those added delays could leave patients with long-term health conditions such as uterine hemorrhage (requiring a hysterectomy) or kidney failure that requires lifelong dialysis — if the procedure is performed in time to save their lives in the first place.

There have been dozens of reports of pregnant women across the country — in Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and elsewhere— who were denied care because they weren’t close enough to death to require medical intervention.

Pregnant people frequently go to emergency departments for health concerns that both are and are not related to pregnancy, said Sara Rosenbaum, a professor at George Washington University and a leading scholar on EMTALA. 

“What Idaho has done has been to make pregnant people radioactive generally,” Rosenbaum, who played a critical role in passing EMTALA during the Reagan administration, told reporters last week. “It is a sad but true fact that you can have a medical emergency that may have nothing to do with pregnancy, but in treating that emergency ... the consequence could be a loss of a pregnancy.”

Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive of St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, told reporters on a call last week that hospital staff have been forced to airlift women out-of-state to get emergency abortions. That should be completely unnecessary, Souza said, because St. Luke’s is the largest and best-equipped hospital in the state for emergency medical complications.

Is she sick enough? Is she bleeding enough? Is she septic enough?... When the guessing game gets too uncomfortable, we transfer the patients out, at a very high cost, to another state where the doctors are allowed to practice medicine.”Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive of St. Luke’s Health System

During 2023, when the ban on health saving abortions was not in effect due to litigation,St. Luke’s had to transfer one pregnant patient out-of-state for emergency care, Souza said. In the six months since the law has been in effect, six pregnant patients have been transferred out-of-state. If that pace continues, Souza estimated, there will be around 20 patients a year who would need to be airlifted out of state because of pregnancy complications. 

“Before August of 2022, we practiced medicine and acted as quickly as possible to preserve the mom’s health and future reproductive capacity,” Souza said, referring to when the trigger ban went into effect. 

“Since then, there’s a lot of second-guessing and hand-wringing: Is she sick enough? Is she bleeding enough? Is she septic enough? For me to do this abortion and not risk going to jail and losing my license. And when the guessing game gets too uncomfortable, we transfer the patients out, at a very high cost, to another state where the doctors are allowed to practice medicine.” 

Due to the threat of criminal and civil punishment facing physicians, the state has lost nearly a quarter of its OB-GYNs and 55% of its maternal fetal health specialists, according to Rubel, the state House Minority Leader. Three maternity wards have shut down, and Idaho has become one of the largest maternal health care deserts in the country.

Idaho has also seen a 50% drop in applicants for OB-GYNs to come to the state, Rubel said.

“It’s scary to think about all the reasons your career might end before it even starts,” said Rory Cole, a fourth-year medical student in Idaho who is about to start her residency in family medicine. 

“We work so hard to be better for our patients, to know the right thing to do for them, how to make them feel more comfortable,” Cole added. “To be in this situation in which all of a sudden now we’re the villains in this? ... How did I work so hard to end up here?”

The DOJ sued Idaho in August 2022, and a U.S. District Court sided with the agency, granting a preliminary injunction on the ban on life-saving abortions. Idaho appealed the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and filed an emergency request for the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case and allow the injunction to be lifted. In January, the Supreme Court ruled it would review the case and allowed the law to go into effect after two years of litigation. 

Alliance Defending Freedom, the same far-right conservative group currently trying to dismantle access to abortion pills, is representing the state of Idaho in the Supreme Court case. A ruling is expected sometime in June. 

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Some Countries Have Banned Lace Underwear So We Spoke To Experts To Find Out How Dangerous Wearing Them Really Is

    To get to the bottom of whether lace undergarments are so bad for us, we consulted doctors who specialize in vaginal health.

  • Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid

    A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.

  • Emergency rooms refused to treat pregnant women, leaving one to miscarry in a lobby restroom

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S

  • Marjorie Taylor Green mocked by fellow lawmaker calling on her to be appointed as 'Putin's Special Envoy'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."

  • Trump makes new plea for immunity ahead of Supreme Court case

    Former President Trump made a new plea for presidential immunity Saturday in a Truth Social post, ahead of arguments at the Supreme Court next week on his immunity claim in his federal election interference case. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING…

  • New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover

    The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.

  • Melania Trump is set to make a return to her husband's campaign with a rare political appearance

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband's presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump's latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be

  • Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani’s creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor’s finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe fo

  • Environment Minister Gary Crossman quits cabinet and as MLA

    Environment Minister Gary Crossman is resigning as a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and will quit as an MLA within days, citing his differences with Premier Blaine Higgs.Crossman, who had already announced he would not run in this year's election, made the announcement in a Facebook post. The three-term MLA for Hampton said he wanted to make his health a priority but also made it clear he's not happy with Higgs's leadership."My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many wa

  • GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld

    A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…

  • Sen. Tuberville thinks Social Security wastes taxpayer money. What's wrong — and what it might take to fix it

    There's a point to be made amid his blustery remarks.

  • MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video

    Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • More than half of the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers just staged a mass fly-off

    Photos show the mass fly-off of 12 B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.

  • Trump Rants About 'Presidential Immunity' As Hush Money Trial Begins

    The former president argued in all-caps that "if they take away my presidential immunity, they take away Crooked Joe Biden's presidential immunity."

  • US House advances $95 bln package for Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday moved ahead with a $95 billion legislative package providing aid to Ukraine and Israel in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months.Friday's procedural vote passed with more support from Democrats than from Republicans, who hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber.The package is similar to one that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate in February. But the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, held off on it for months in the face of fierce opposition from a small but vocal segment of his own party."This was going to require substantial Democratic participation."House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday told reporters that his party had to step up and ensure support to U.S. allies Ukraine and Israel because of some lawmakers he called "pro-Putin Republicans.""And we had a choice: are we going to put people over politics. Because the political thing to do is always to let the extreme MAGA Republicans crash and burn. Because they have so many out-of-control members, they cannot govern on their own."Republican lawmakers such as Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie of the House Freedom Caucus objected to advancing the aid package."I'm concerned that the Speaker's cut a deal with the Democrats to fund foreign wars rather than to secure our border."Texas Republican Chip Roy demanded Speaker Johnson live up to a pledge to first get funding for the U.S. Southern Border."To that I say, amen, and where is that, Speaker Johnson?"Republican lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene has already filed a motion to vacate Johnson's seat as speaker. Greene has not said whether she will pursue the motion, but on Wednesday predicted he would not remain in leadership for long.The House is expected to vote on the measure on Saturday, after which it will return to the Senate, and is expected to move from there to U.S. President Joe Biden's desk and be signed into law.

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time

    Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.