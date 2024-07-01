Supreme Court: Donald Trump immune for official presidential acts, not unofficial ones

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal case against former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn 2020 election results while in office survived a Supreme Court decision released Monday.

The case concerns presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

The ruling, split 6-3 on ideological lines, is the first time the Supreme Court has considered whether an ex-president can be criminally prosecuted for actions taken while serving in the Oval Office.

Presidents have “absolute” immunity for official acts but no immunity for unofficial acts, the ruling read. The decision sends Trump’s case back to a lower court to determine when and if the former president will go to trial for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Five justices filed opinions in the case. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent for the liberals.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion with the majority. Justice Amy Coney Barrett filed an opinion agreeing with the majority for the most part. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote an opinion concurring with the dissent.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, was asked whether Trump has immunity from federal charges for trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election and retain power.

A Washington, D.C., federal grand jury indicted Trump in August on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.

Trump and his legal team claimed that he is immune from four felony charges alleging the former president conspired to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, says that these efforts were part of his presidential duties and that ex-presidents cannot be prosecuted for actions taken as part of official duties.

Smith, who leads the federal case against Trump, and his legal team said that shielding Trump from prosecution would put presidents above the law.

Two lower courts sided with Smith. Trial proceedings stalled in Smith’s case while the Supreme Court considered this case.

The election-interference indictment was not the only one against Trump, but the Supreme Court ruling is unlikely to affect cases concerning classified documents or the New York hush money trial conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.