Supreme Court says Biden administration can regulate social media in closely watched free speech case

WASHINGTON −The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a challenge to the Biden administration’s efforts to get social media companies to remove posts it considered misinformation, ruling that the states and individuals who sued the federal government hadn’t shown sufficient harm.

By dismissing the case without deciding the underlying First Amendment issue, the justices avoided saying when governments go too far in interacting with media platforms about their content.

Republican-led states of Missouri and Louisiana and five individual users of social media had charged the White House, the surgeon general and others with violating their free speech rights by coercing Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) to remove or downgrade posts.

The Justice Department said government agencies weren’t improperly threatening social media companies, but instead, were encouraging them to remove harmful or false information, including about vaccines. There was no retaliation when the platforms did not do what the government requested, the Justice Department said.

A district court in Louisiana had sided against the administration, imposing sweeping restrictions on the government’s interaction with social media platforms.

The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals narrowed the restraints. But the Justice Department said that would still place unprecedented limits on how government officials can speak about matters of public concern, address national security threats or relay public health information.

The restrictions were on hold while the Supreme Court reviewed the case.

Experts had called the case, Murthy v. Missouri, a unique chance for the court to define how far governments may go to protect against online distribution of harmful content.

The court also heard another case this year about content moderation, examining the constitutionality of laws passed by Florida and Texas to limit the ability of social media giants to regulate user content.

Both cases grew out of concern from conservatives that their views were being suppressed, including about claims of 2020 election fraud, the origin of and treatments for COVID-19.

