All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On The Eras Tour So Far

Over a year into Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, she has found ways to keep the show fresh and new for those who have been waiting since she opened in Phoenix, Arizona in March 2023 to see her. Since the tour began in the United States last year, Swift has released two rerecorded albums — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in addition to a brand-new double album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Right as she picked the tour back up in 2024, she flew from Tokyo, Japan to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (where she had previously performed) to watch her beau Travis Kelce and his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Every show on the Eras Tour involves an acoustic set where Swift performs at least two songs custom to that night’s show. At first, she wouldn’t allow herself repeats unless she messed up the lyrics to a song, but now, she has done away with that rule and gotten more creative by combining songs in mashups and playing up to four in a segment. The first song or three take place on guitar, and then she shifts to piano for the second half before diving beneath the stage to resume the setlist – which has since contracted and expanded to include a Tortured Poets Department era and set.

Below you’ll find Taylor Swift’s surprise songs that she has played most recently in Europe as well as a record of all those she has played on the entire tour so far.

International Leg 2024

Tokyo, Japan February 6 — “Holy Ground” and “Dear Reader” February 7 — “Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch” February 8 — “Superman” and “The Outside” February 9 — “Come In With the Rain” and “You’re On Your Own Kid”

Melbourne, Australia February 16 in — “Red” and “You’re Losing Me” February 17 — Mashup of “Getaway Car”/”August”/”The Other Side of the Door” and “This Is Me Trying”

Sydney, Australia February 18 — Mashup of “Come Back… Be Here”/”Daylight” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”February 23 in Sydney, Australia – “How You Get the Girl” and Mashup of “White Horse/Coney Island” with Sabrina Carpenter February 24 — “Should’ve Said No (Naur)” and Mashup of “New Year’s Day/Peace” February 25 — Mashup of “Is It Over Now/I Wish You Would” and Mashup of “Haunted/Exile” February 26 — Mashup of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve/Ivy” and Mashup of “Forever & Always/Maroon”

Singapore March 2 — Mashup of “long story short/The Story of Us” and Mashup of “Clean/evermore” March 3 — Mashup of “Mine/Starlight” and Mashup of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever/Dress” March 4 — Mashup of “Foolish One/Tell Me Why” and Mashup of “This Love/Call It What You Want” March 7 — Mashup of “Death by a Thousand Cuts/Babe” and Mashup of “Fifteen/You’re On Your Own Kid” March 8 — Mashup of “Sparks Fly/gold rush” and “False God/Slut!” March 9 — Mashup of “Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me” and “Mirrorball/Epiphany”



April 19 – The Tortured Poets Department release day

*Resuming her European tour in 2024 involved an additional set for the record-breaking The Tortured Poets Department complete with 7 staple songs. Most — “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” “Down Bad,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from the first half and “So High School” from the second half.

Paris, France May 9 — “Paris” and “loml” May 10 — Mashup of “Is It Over Now/Out of the Woods” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” May 11 — “Hey Stephen” and “Maroon” May 12 — Mashup of “The Alchemy/Treacherous” and “Begin Again/Paris”

Stockholm, Sweden May 17 — Mashup of “I Think He Knows/Gorgeous” and “Peter” May 18 — “Guilty as Sin” and Mashup of “Say Don’t Go/Welcome to New York/Clean” May 19 — Mashup of “Message in a Bottle/How You Get the Girl/New Romantics” and “How Did It End?”

Lisbon, Portugal May 24 — Mashup of “Come Back…Be Here/The Way I Loved You/The Other Side of the Door” and Mashup of “Fresh Out the Slammer/High Infidelity” May 25 — Mashup of “Now That We Don’t Talk/The Tortured Poets Department” and Mashup of “You’re On Your Own Kid/Long Live”

Madrid, Spain May 29 — Mashup of “Sparks Fly/I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and Mashup of “I Look in People’s Windows/Snow on the Beach” May 30 – Mashup of “Our Song/Jump Then Fall” and “King of My Heart”

Lyon, France June 2 – Mashup of “The Prophecy/Long Story Short” and Mashup of “Fifteen/You’re On Your Own Kid” June 3 – Mashup of “Glitch/Everything Has Changed” and “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

Edinburgh, Scotland Mashup of “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve/I Know Places” and Mashup of “‘Tis the Damn Season/Daylight”



United States Leg 2023

Glendale, Ariz. March 17 — Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw” March 18— “State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”

Las Vegas, Nev. March 24 — “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach” March 25 — “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

Arlington, Texas March 31 — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours” April 1 — “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean” April 2 — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

Tampa, Fla. April 13 — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous” April 14 — “The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” April 15— “Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner and “Mean”

Houston, Texas April 21 — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry” April 22— “A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale” April 23 — “Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

Atlanta, Ga. April 28 — “The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island” April 29 — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous” April 30— “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl”

Nashville, Tenn. May 5 in — “Sparks Fly” + Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)Album Announcement and “Teardrops on My Guitar” May 6 — “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen” May 7— “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner and “Mine”

Philadelphia, Penn. May 12 — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back…Be Here” May 13 — “Forever & Always” and “This Love” May 14 — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”

Foxborough, Mass. May 19 — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man” May 20 — “Question…?” and “Invisible” May 21 — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

East Rutherford, N.J. May 26 — “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon” May 27 — “Holy Ground” and “False God” May 28 — “Welcome to New York” and “Clean”

Chicago, Ill. June 2 in “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes” June 3 in — “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” June 4 Chicago, Ill. — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

Detroit, Mich. June 9 — “Haunted” and “I Almost Do” June 10 — “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”

Pittsburgh, Penn. June 16 — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time” June 17 — “Seven” with Aaron Dessner and “The Story of Us”

Minneapolis, Minn. June 23 — “Paper Rings” and “If This Was a Movie” June 24 — “Dear John” and “Daylight”

Cincinnati, Ohio June 30 — “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “Evermore” July 1— “Ivy” with Aaron Dessner, “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Gracie Abrams and “Call It What You Want”

Kansas City, Miss. July 7 — “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls in Love” July 8 — “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”

Denver, Colo. July 14 — “Picture to Burn” and “Timeless” July 15 — “Starlight” and “Back to December”

Seattle, Wash. July 22 in — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed” July 23 — “Message in a Bottle” and “Tied Together With a Smile”

Santa Clara, Calif. July 28 — “Right Where You Left Me” and “Castles Crumbling” July 29 — “Stay Stay Stay” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before”

Los Angeles, Calif. August 3 – “I Can See You” and “Maroon” August 4 — “Our Song” and “You Are in Love” August 5 — “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own Kid” August 7 —“Exile” and “Dress” August 8 —“I Know Places” and “King of My Heart” August 9 — “New Romantics” + “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”Album Announcement and “New Year’s Day”



International Leg 2023

Mexico City, Mexico August 24 — “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing” August 25 — “Tell Me Why” and “Snow on the Beach” August 26 — “Cornelia Street” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” August 27 —“Afterglow” and “Maroon”

Buenos Aires, Argentina November 9 —“The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth” November 10 — Cancelled Due to Rain November 11 — “End Game” and Mash-Up of “Out of the Woods” & “Is It Over Now?” November 12 — “Better Than Revenge” and “Slut!”

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 17 — “Stay Beautiful” and “Suburban Legends” November 19 — “Dancing. With Our Hands Tied” and “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” November 20 — “Me!” and “So It Goes”

São Paulo, Brazil Nov. 24 — “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent” Nov. 25— “Safe and Sound” and “Untouchable” Nov. 25 — “Say Don’t Go” and “It’s Time to Go”



Songs That Haven’t Been Played Yet:

From Taylor Swift (her debut album):

“Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”

“A Perfectly Good Heart”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

“Change”

“Superstar”

“We Were Happy”

“That’s When (feat. Keith Urban)”

“Don’t You”

“Bye Bye Baby”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

“Foolish One”

Red (Taylor’s Version)

“Girl at Home”

“Forever Winter”

“Run (feat. Ed Sheeran)”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) – All songs have been played at least once [except for “Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)]

Reputation – One of two rerecorded albums awaiting release.

“I Did Something Bad”

Lover

“London Boy”

“Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks)”

“It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

Folklore

“Epiphany”

“Hoax”

Evermore

“Happiness”

“Long Story Short”

“Closure”

Midnights All songs have been played at least once.

The Tortured Poets Department

“So Long London”

“Florida!!!”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“Clara Bow”

“The Black Dog”

“imgonnagetyouback”

The Albatross

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

“I Hate It Here”

“thanK you aIMee”

“I Look in People’s Windows”

“The Prophecy”

“Cassandra”

“Peter”

“The Bolter”

“Robin”

“The Manuscript”

Grab-bag (songs not attached to specific albums):

“I Heart ?”

“Ronan”

“Only the Young”

“Renegade”

“The Alcott”

“Gasoline”

“Beautiful Eyes”

“Beautiful Ghosts”

“Sweeter Than Fiction”

“Carolina”

