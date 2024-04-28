‘Survivor 50’ May Return Players, Host Jeff Probst Reveals

Things are moving fast for the next installment of Survivor.

Just days after saying that there were no plans in place for the 50th season of the reality show, host Jeff Probst updated its progress.

During a Survivor Q&A event with EW Editor in Chief Patrick Gomez on Saturday night at the Ovation Hollywood complex in Los Angeles, Probst revealed that Survivor 50 (which will air in the spring of 2026) will feature all returning players.

“I just got an idea,” said Probst. “Survivor 50 is coming down the corner. The truth is, we really do focus on 47 and 48, that’s what we’re heading out to shoot next, and then we have to shoot 49. But we know 50 is coming, so I am curious, is there a feeling, should 50 be another season with new players and don’t make it a big deal?”

The audience yelled out no. Probst then asked, “Or should it be returning players?”

Probst received an affirmative response. He then announced, “In the spirit of, sometimes letting the game be in the hands of the fans, I feel like — and there are a couple of people from CBS right now going ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’ — I feel like we should just commit and make this the moment where we decide that Survivor 50 will be retuning players. I don’t know what is going to happen after this, but I’m pretty sure we’re committed.”

The show is currently airing Survivor 46 on CBS.

Probst did not mention what the particular theme of Survivor 50 might be, and it is likely that its theme won’t be revealed for a while.

