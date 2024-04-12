Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway 'in the running to host iconic TV show reboot after 17 years'

SUSANNA REID and KATE GARRAWAY (ES Composite)

This Is Your Life is reportedly set to make a comeback with Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway contenders to present the revival.

The biographical TV show saw celebrity guests taken by surprise as they were presented with a big, red book charting their life in the spotlight.

Their friends, family, and other significant names, who had played pivotal roles throughout their lives and were aware of the surprise, filled the audience.

Eamonn Andrews hosted the show from 1955 until his passing in 1967. Following his tenure, Michael Aspel took over until 2003, with a one-off special later presented by Sir Trevor McDonald in 2007.

It is now reported that the iconic show is poised for a comeback, with a female host at the forefront. It is claimed that ITV's Reid and Garraway are reportedly in the running alongside BBC presenter Fiona Bruce for the role.

A TV insider told The Sun: “There is a reason This Is Your Life aired for so many years – as a format, it is perfect. It’s warm, entertaining and interesting plus is fairly affordable to make, which of course helps.

Michael Aspel presented the show until 2003 (BBC)

“Since it last ran properly in 2003 many more celebrities are now worthy of the big, red book treatment. It was always such an honour to appear, bosses are confident a whole new generation of stars will embrace a surprise visit from the team.

“Discussions are underway with a number of potential hosts with a view to getting work underway later this year. A warm, professional interviewer like Susanna or Fiona are seen as the safe hands to steer the next generation of the show.”

This Is Your Life aired on both the BBC and ITV, spanning a total of 43 seasons. The last guest to be surprised with the red book was Simon Cowell in 2007.

Additionally, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revived the show during the celebration of their 25-year anniversary on Saturday Night Takeaway.

In 2018, there were rumours of a reboot with Jonathan Ross potentially hosting, following his appearance as a guest on the show back in 2001.

Although it never came to fruition, Pointless star Richard Osman let slip a revival is in the works, saying on his podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment: “I got a message from a very big name TV presenter saying they’d just been offered a reboot of This Is Your Life.”

The Standard has approached Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Fiona Bruce’s reps for comment.