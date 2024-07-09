Suspected KC kidnapper charged with murder of woman found in barrel along river

A Clay County man held behind bars for the better part of two years on kidnapping and rape charges is now accused of murdering a Black woman whose body was discovered by kayakers roughly 13 months ago.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson on Tuesday announced a first-degree murder charge against Timothy M. Haslett Jr., 42, of Excelsior Springs, who is held on a $5 million bond.

Haslett is also charged with four counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of second degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child.

A grand jury brought the 10 felony charges against Haslett. He is accused of killing Jaynie Crosdale, 36, of Kansas City, who had vanished months before her body was found stuffed into a blue barrel in June 2023.

Friends of Jaynie Crosdale said the 36-year-old Kansas City woman was energetic, boisterous and kind. Crosdale’s body was found in the Missouri River in June 2023. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged in her killing.

His earlier criminal charges involve the alleged kidnapping, rape and torture of another Black woman, who said she escaped his basement in October 2022 after being held captive for weeks in a room Haslett built to confine her. Excelsior Springs police arrested Haslett outside his home after that woman found safety.

Police have long suspected Haslett of being involved in Crosdale’s death.

Before Tuesday, authorities had yet to say how Crosdale died or when she disappeared. Her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when discovered in Saline County, roughly 65 miles east of Kansas City. Police had initially referred to her as “potential witness” in the case.

The investigation captured national attention and was followed closely in Kansas City when advocacy groups began asking if cases of Black women who were unaccounted for were being taken seriously.

The initial alleged victim, identified in court documents as T.J., told police a man she knew only by first name picked her up in Kansas City somewhere on Prospect Avenue and brought her to his home. From there, she said, she was repeatedly raped and abused while Haslett held against her will.

Police and neighbors said the woman left the home in search of help. She had apparent signs of being kept captive, they said, including a metal collar that was locked around her neck and restricting her breathing. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and ultimately released.

Law enforcement officers investigated a reported kidnapping and sexual assault Friday at a home in the 300 block of Old Orchard Street in Excelsior Springs.

