Swans in Grimsby protected from attacks by CCTV

Swans nesting in Grimsby town centre have been attacked [Lara King BBC]

Measures to protect nesting swans in Grimsby town centre have been introduced after the birds were attacked.

Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) have installed fencing to shield the mute swans on the River Freshney near the Garth Lane bridge.

It follows a number of incidents where bottles have been thrown at the pair.

CCTV linked to Humberside Police has also been installed to prevent further attacks.

CWR was granted a licence by North East Lincolnshire council to introduce the protective measures and prevent any illegal disturbance of the swans' nest.

Aaron Goss from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue is part of the team monitoring the swans [Lara King BBC]

Aaron Goss, a CWR volunteer, said: "The swans are up against a railing in a difficult situation, thankfully we've been able to put up some preventative measures to try and protect them and hopefully it will stop some anti social behaviour".

CCTV footage is fed through to volunteers and also the wildlife crime officer at Humberside Police.

CWR have reported a drop in anti-social behaviour and said the swans seemed much calmer since the barriers were installed.

People have also been asked not to feed the swans as it could attract rats which are a threat to their eggs.

Wildlife volunteers think the nest contains seven eggs which the female swan will incubate for the next month.

