Sweet Tooth season 3 gets confirmed release date with teaser trailer

Sweet Tooth has confirmed a release date for its third season, alongside an exciting teaser trailer.

The Netflix fantasy series, which stars Christian Convery as protagonist Gus, is back for another batch of eight episodes, which has already been confirmed to be its last outing.

The final season will land on the streaming platform on June 6.

In the dramatic new trailer, Gus – alongside Jepperd, Becky, Wendy and Dr Singh – can be seen setting off on a journey to Alaska to find Gus’s mother Birdie, who is trying to solve the mystery of the deadly Sick.

But they face new threats during their perilous journey - Helen Zhang, for example, sees Gus as the solution in her plan to restart human birth.

Along the way, they meet new characters, including Siana and her hybrid daughter Nuka, played by Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva, respectively.

"The Emmy-winning series returns for the final chapter," says the trailer, with the release date next to the tagline: "All roads leads to Alaska".

In a statement last year, showrunner Jim Mickle explained the show hadn’t been cancelled, and it was his original plan to do three seasons.

He said: "In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life.

"At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be."

Mickle also teased what to expect in the final instalment: "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season 1 or 2."

Sweet Tooth season 3 is released on June 6 on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now.

