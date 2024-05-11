Eurovision Song Contest 2024 won by Switzerland's Nemo as UK comes 18th

Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song The Code.

The UK’s Olly Alexander came in 18th place of 25 contestants.

Non-binary singer Nemo, 24, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their opera-dance blend The Code on Saturday evening.

Dressed in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, they were in tears as they accepted the trophy on the Malmo Arena stage.

“I want to say thank you so much – I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world,” they said.

Nemo of Switzerland (AP)

Switzerland won with a points tally of 591.

Croatia finished in second place with Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna on 547 points.

Ukraine came in third place thanks to alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with their song Teresa & Maria, which scored 453 points.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who entered with the gothic Doomsday Blue received 136 points and finished sixth place.

UK entrant Olly Alexander did not finish dead last with dance pop track Dizzy, but did receive the dreaded “nul points” from the audience vote.

The UK was the only country not to score from the audience tally, but he and his team reacted jovially.

Olly Alexander reacts as he gets zero points in the public vote (AP)

The United Kingdom came in 18th place overall with 46 points, received from jury votes.

The competition, which took place on Saturday night, has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan.

A large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Several protesters were detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Contestants appeared to reference conflicts throughout the world, with Lithuania’s Silvester Belt telling the audience to “spread love to the world”, while Ireland’s Bambie Thug declared “love will always triumph hate”.

Demonstrators face police during a protest against Israel’s participation ahead of the final (AP)

At the end of Portugal’s Iolanda singing Grito, she told the crowd: “Peace will prevail.”

Slimane, who performed his song Mon Amour, issued another message saying that people should be “united by music for love and peace”.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein, was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster Avrotros which called “the penalty very heavy and disproportionate”.

Singer and rapper Klein, 26, entered with the song Europapa, which is a tribute to his late parents.

The EBU said police were investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.