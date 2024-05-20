‘The Sympathizer’ Stages a Second Vietnam War

Fletcher Peters
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/HBO
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/HBO

In the sixth episode of The Sympathizer, the General (Toan Le) is preparing a militia to invade Vietnam and stage a second Vietnam War. Great. Awesome. Definitely what the world needs: More war! But as the Captain (Hoa Xuande) tours the General’s secret military base in the plains of California, he finds out something even worse about this mess—his best friend Bon (Fred Nguyen Khan) has volunteered for this doomed-to-lose army.

Captain could’ve just avoided this shitshow entirely if it wasn’t for Bon. Sure, whatever! Send everyone back to Vietnam to lose the war all over again. But now, he has to defend his friend. Ugh. Captain sends a coded message to Man (Duy Nguyễn) that their side will end up killing Bon if the two of them don’t do anything to protect their non-Commie friend. While he waits for a response, Captain does some digging to figure out where the funds for this militia are coming from.

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in Episode 6 of 'The Sympathizer'
Hopper Stone/HBO

They’ve got to be coming from one of the many characters Robert Downey, Jr. is playing, either CIA informant Claude or politician Ned Godwin. It’s the latter, so Captain volunteers for the campaign to get insider information on the donations—proof, essentially, to send back to Man. Captain schmoozes around with Ned’s wife (Veronica Della Vedova) to get access to the senator’s private drawing room, where, later, he takes the donation documents.

More on that later. Now, though, Captain confronts Sonny about having new information about the militia in connection to Ned. This is a smart play by Captain: He can get Sonny to successfully publish propaganda for the Commies, while also having the ability to air these issues to the General and earn his trust. Captain is playing both sides here. It’s a little confusing—but if Sonny publishes the story about Godwin, the General will instruct Captain to kill Sonny. He gets to take out his nemesis/ex-girlfriend’s new guy while also fulfilling multiple duties on the spy front.

‘The Sympathizer’ Can’t Have Sex Without Thinking of His Mom

Bon and Captain get into a fight about staying in America. Forever altered by the death of his wife and child, Bon says he doesn’t want them to have been killed for nothing, so he needs to go fight for his country. Captain retorts: Well, yes! Bon would be dying for nothing if he went to fight in a losing battle. “If the General says to eat shit,” Captain shouts, “are you going to say, ‘Yes, sir,’ and pick up a knife and fork?” Pretty good roast, here. Would be quite a shame if the General was right behind Captain the entire time—oops, there he is.

The General is infuriated and demands to be driven out to the countryside by Captain. There, the General shoots his gun off a few times, takes a bath with Captain, and shows off his disgruntled, bloody toe. Boys will be boys, I guess? Captain’s comments are water under the bridge, but he’s made his stance clear: He’s an American now.

There’s an uneventful event held at Ned’s house, Godwin supporter Professor Hammer (Downey, Jr.) shouts about losing his Oriental department at Cal State, and Captain steals away to grab those papers I mentioned earlier. The last note is about the only important bit here, because Captain takes those papers to Sonny. Without a beat, Sonny gets cracking on an article he plans to submit to the Los Angeles Times.

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. in Episode 6 of 'The Sympathizer'
Hopper Stone/HBO

Until…Captain spots a hickey on Sonny’s neck. He spirals into a fit of jealous rage. Captain admits he’s a communist, that he’s infiltrated the special police force, and he’s using Sonny to get a piece published to help his cause while also holding onto the ability to kill Sonny to later impress the General. Sonny is all, “Um, what?” and then Captain pulls out a gun, essentially ending the discussion. Although they’re gruesome, the kill scenes are some of the best in The Sympathizer. Here, Captain chases Sonny around his house with a gun hidden in a Coca-Cola can, popping out little soda explosions with every blast.

David Duchovny Plays a Murderous Method Actor on ‘The Sympathizer’

Eventually, Captain is successful and kills Sonny. He collects all the evidence meant for the LA Times story, returns home, and burns everything. Ultimately, he’d rather save Bon than allow an article to be published that would alert the other side, allowing them to have troops ready to kill the General’s militia on sight. Bon catches Captain burning these letters and is super confused: Wasn’t Captain against the takeover? Captain says he’s switched sides. He’s always switching sides. Captain gets a letter from Man: His request to return to Vietnam has been denied. Captain burns that, too. He’s going, whether it’s approved or not.

Captain makes two final stops before he’s on a plane back home. First: He checks in with Sofia (Sandra Oh) about the death of Sonny. Immediately, she pegs Captain as a spy. He dips before she can make any other assumptions. Then, Captain visits Lana (Vy Le), who rejects his advances. Spies aren’t too good on the dating front, are they?

The General approves Captain’s request to join the militia. He and Bon prepare by promising themselves that they’ll get to see Man again someday soon. Then, they board a flight, shaking and fearful of what’s to greet them in their home country.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Sympathizer’ Episode 6 Is Fresh Out of Sympathy

    The Captain doesn’t want to be a spy anymore. I can’t blame him.

  • Iran’s President Missing After Helicopter Crash in Dense Fog

    (Bloomberg) -- Rescue teams are searching into the night to try to locate Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after his helicopter crashed on his way back from a visit to the country’s northwest.Most Read from BloombergIran’s President Missing After Helicopter Crash in Dense FogEven If Alito Is Right, the Upside-Down Flag Was WrongSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeGantz Says He’ll Quit Unless Netanyahu Moves to New War PlanChina-Bound Oil Tanker Hit by Houthi Missile in R

  • Richard Gere on draft dodgers, activism and why 'Oh Canada' was not shot in Canada

    CANNES, FRANCE — Richard Gere says he contemplated coming to Canada to avoid being sent to the Vietnam War. The actor plays a draft dodger in Paul Schrader’s film "Oh Canada," and like his character, was a conscientious objector as a young man, he tells a group of journalists at the Cannes Film Festival a day after its premiere. “I ended up running,” Gere says Saturday, careful to reveal little about how he dodged authorities. But instead of fleeing to Canada as his character does, he moved to t

  • They’ve been stuck for 7 weeks on the ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge. This is what life is like for the Dali crew

    It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping

  • 3 dead, 5 injured in evening boat crash north of Kingston

    Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t

  • Los Angeles County Explains Why It Won’t Prosecute Diddy Despite Video

    REUTERSThe Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has revealed why it won’t be prosecuting Sean “Diddy” Combs after horrific footage showed him brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.The office said in an Instagram post that because the alleged attack happened on March 5, 2016, the window to prosecute has lapsed. California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, while aggravated assault is three years. “We are aware of the video that has been circulati

  • Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

    An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

  • 17-year-old girl sex trafficked from Mexico to US is rescued after texting 911 for help

    A 17-year-old girl, a trafficking victim, was rescued by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California after texting 911, authorities said.

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo

  • An Hours-Long Home Invasion, a Triple Murder, and a Father Who Survived: Inside the Petit Family Murders

    In the early morning hours of July 23, two men broke into the Petits' Cheshire, Conn., home, held them family hostage for hours and assaulted them

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters

  • "He Had Killed His Own Son, Niece, And Brother Later That Day" And 26 More Terrifying Stories About People Who Encountered Or Knew Killers

    "I look up and make eye contact and he had more blood splattered on his face, and a huge grin."

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • ‘How do you get hypothermia in a prison?’ Records show hospitalizations among Virginia inmates

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police investigator seemed puzzled about what the inmate was describing: “unbearable” conditions at a prison so cold that toilet water would freeze over and inmates were repeatedly treated for hypothermia. “How do you get hypothermia in a prison?” the investigator asked. “You shouldn’t.” The exchange, captured on video obtained by The Associated Press, took place during an investigation into the death of Charles Givens, a developmentally disabled inmate at

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • SIU investigating woman's death after arrest in Barrie

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died in hospital Saturday morning after she was arrested in Barrie. Barrie police arrested the woman on Thursday near 49 Colter Street for outstanding warrants, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Saturday. She was taken to the station and held in a cell.On Friday, Ontario police transported the woman from the Barrie police station to Central North Correctional Centre, the SIU said. The woman

  • 'Temper justice with mercy' Gov. Shapiro ask Turks and Caicos to send US residents home

    Bryan Hagerich went on a family vacation to Turks and Caicos. He was detained and faces 12 prison years at sentencing at end of May.

  • Andrei Donet found guilty of 2nd-degree murder of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey

    A jury found Andrei Donet guilty of the second-degree murder of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey. Donet was 18 when he was arrested in connection with the case in 2021. The second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole before 10 years.Dopwell-Bailey was fatally stabbed outside a high school in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district in 2021. Crown prosecutor Katerine Brabant said Donet's distinctive tattoos seen in a video he published

  • Man dead after being found shot inside car in Brampton, police say

    A man has died after he was found shot in a residential area in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway shortly before 7:30 a.m.When officers arrived they found the victim inside a car parked in a driveway at one of the residences at Ivor Crescent, Const. Richard Chin said.The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, Chin said.Peel police's homici

  • Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie

    BARRIE, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail. The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Barrie Police Service arrested the woman on Thursday night because she was wanted on outstanding warrants. The agency says the officers took the woman to a police station, where she was kept in a cell. The following day, the SIU says special constables with the Ontario Provincial Police were taking the woman f