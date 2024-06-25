Tahoe City man pleads guilty to smuggling illegal amphibians
A Tahoe City man accused of smuggling harmful amphibians into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that left two men dead and three others injured earlier this month, Toronto police say.The accused has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, homicide Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. Campbell said the teen was arrested the day after the shooting and charged on Monday after a stolen vehicle investigation. He was scheduled to appear
Five men approached the family in their garage, forced them into their home and "put a knife and fork on top of the stove and heated it up," local authorities said
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In a case that has sparked widespread public outrage, a court in Cambodia formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh.
The body of a woman believed to be a missing 50-year-old hiker was found Monday, a day after she went missing on a trail in a wilderness area in San Diego, according to police. The hiker, identified by police as Diem Le Nguyen, vanished Sunday morning after she became separated from her hiking group of about 100 people while on the Nighthawk Trail in Black Mountain Open Space Park in the Rancho Peñasquitos area of north San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department. A search helicopter spotted a body Monday morning in the area Nguyen was hiking in, police said.
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
A fight between two Myrtle Beach area men led to one of them cutting the other’s nose with a Japanese sword. The fight started over a kiss.
The husband of a bride who was killed on her wedding night in an alleged DUI crash was just awarded just over $1.3 million in a partial settlement.
Callie Weems was reveling in her new role as a mom in the months before a gunman in Arkansas fatally shot her at a grocery store.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature has signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
WASHINGTON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centered on the publication of a trove of classified documents.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Josh Duggar, a former reality television star convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. Duggar was on the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting" with his large family before his 2021 conviction. Federal authorities investigated after police in Little Rock, Arkansas, found child sexual abuse material was being shared by a computer traced to him.
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.
TORONTO — A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.