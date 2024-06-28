Taiwan tells citizens to avoid travel to China after execution threats

Reuters Videos

STORY: Sudan is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis - that may be about to get worse.:: WFPThat's according to a global hunger monitor backed by the United Nations on Thursday.Its latest analysis showed a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas across the country if the war escalates.The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification - or IPC - says more than half the population is experiencing a hunger crisis.Around 750,000 people are projected to be in 'catastrophe' - the most severe level of extreme hunger.The World Food Program reported that some Sudanese are already eating leaves and soil to survive.On Thursday, it called Sudan's hunger crisis the worst in the world.Eddie Rowe is the WFP's director in Sudan. “We are in a race against time, not only to have enough resources, but also to be able to deliver these resources to people who are on the verge of starvation. We're looking at half of the country, over 25 million Sudanese are categorized as acute food insecure."Rein Paulsen is a director with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.“Just to be clear that these latest findings mark a stark and rapid deterioration of the food security situation compared to the previous IPC update released, as I mentioned, in December 2023.”War between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces broke out over a year ago in the capital - and has quickly spread to other parts of the country.The 14 areas at risk of famine are those that have seen the heaviest fighting.Famine can be declared if at least 20% of the population in an area suffers catastrophic food shortages, with at least 30% of children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation.Residents say the impacts of war and hunger are already becoming apparent. “At certain age of children, you’d notice their growth. Before the war, you would usually notice different stages of growth on children during periods of six, few months or a year. When the war happened, these children not only stopped growing but their sizes even reduced. The stages of growth may be delayed or even nonexistent.”U.N. experts are accusing both rival factions of using food as a weapon of war by blocking, looting and exploiting humanitarian assistance.Both groups have denied impeding aid.