Are tampons safe or harmful? Study finds that tampons contain arsenic, lead, other metals

A new study has found that tampons contain several metals, including arsenic and lead.

"Our findings point towards the need for regulations requiring the testing of metals in tampons by manufacturers," the study states.

The study, which was published by Environment International on July 3, analyzed 30 tampons from 14 tampon brands and found they had measurable concentrations of the following metals:

Arsenic

Barium

Calcium

Cadmium

Cobalt

Chromium

Copper

Iron

Manganese

Mercury

Nickel

Lead

Selenium

Strontium

Vanadium

Zinc

“Although toxic metals are ubiquitous and we are exposed to low levels at any given time, our study clearly shows that metals are also present in menstrual products and that women might be at higher risk for exposure using these products,” said study co-author Kathrin Schilling.

Metal exposure in tampons is 'large potential for public concern'

"Tampons are of particular concern as a potential source of exposure to chemicals, including metals, because the skin of the vagina has a higher potential for chemical absorption than skin elsewhere on the body," states a press release about the study.

Around 50% to 80% of people who menstruate use tampons, but the metals listed above "could be absorbed by the vagina’s highly absorptive tissue, resulting in systemic exposure," states the study.

“Despite this large potential for public health concern, very little research has been done to measure chemicals in tampons,” said Jenni A. Shearston, the study's lead author, in a statement. “To our knowledge, this is the first paper to measure metals in tampons. Concerningly, we found concentrations of all metals we tested for, including toxic metals like arsenic and lead.”

Future research is needed to determine whether the metals can affect a person's health and measure the presence of other chemicals in tampons.

Metal exposure no different in organic tampon products, study finds

The study analyzed tampons from the USA and the UK, as well as organic and non-organic tampons, and found that no matter where the tampons came from or how they were classified, neither had lower amounts of metals in them.

How did the metals get into the tampon?

There are a number of ways the metals could've ended up on the tampons, states the study.

The cotton material could've absorbed it from its environment or nearby contaminants

It could've been added as a way to add pigment, whitener, or an antibacterial agent

“I really hope that manufacturers are required to test their products for metals, especially for toxic metals,” said Shearston. “It would be exciting to see the public call for this, or to ask for better labeling on tampons and other menstrual products.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New study finds lead, arsenic, other metals in tampon products