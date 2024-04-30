Taskmaster star Lucy Beaumont's comedy show Hullraisers axed after one season

Lucy Beaumont's show Hullraisers won't be recommissioned for a second season at Channel 4.

The Taskmaster star co-created and co-wrote the comedy series, starring Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews and Taj Atwal as three friends living in Hull, East Yorkshire and exploring the reality of being working-class women and juggling family and work.

Now, the show is among the programmes that have been axed by the network, with a spokesperson for Channel 4 saying they were "incredibly proud" Hullraisers had championed regional voices on and off screen.

"Hullraisers was widely praised for its celebration of Hull and its authentic representation of Northern working-class women," they said (via The Sun).

"As part of our Fast Forward strategy, we're focused on giving Channel 4 viewers the best range of programming, innovating with new shows and driving our streaming growth.

"That means we have to think really carefully about which shows to return, rest, or conclude.

"We'd like to thank Fable Pictures, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show's success over the years and we look forward to working with them again on future projects."

The news follows the announcement of Beaumont's divorce from her husband of nine years, fellow comedian Jon Richardson.

The couple confirmed the news in a joint statement on Twitter/X, asking for privacy at such a difficult time to protect their daughter's wellbeing.

"After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated," the statement began.

"We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

"As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

"We will be making no further comment."

Hullraisers season 1 is available to stream on Channel 4.

