Taskmaster's Aisling Bea announces pregnancy with help from Paul Rudd

Congratulations are in order for Taskmaster star Aisling Bea, who has announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Jack Freeman.

The comedian took to social media to share the happy news, revealing that she had debuted her growing bump at the Big Slick event in Kansas City over the weekend with some help from famous friends.

Showing off her bump in an Instagram post, Bea shared some hilarious snaps of a cartoon face painted onto her tummy after she performed as a back-up dancer for Sheryl Crow with comic Seth Herzog.

Related: Taskmaster’s Josh Widdicombe reveals he was asked to audition for EastEnders



"Dignity Intact. Got pregnant so I could try & put something beside Paul Rudd’s face to make him look older," she captioned the post, referring to the first photo in which Marvel star Rudd can be seen pressing his face between Bea and Herzog’s painted bellies.

Another photo shows Bea posing with American football player Travis Kelce, while a video sees her dancing onstage with Herzog while Crow sings her hit 'All I Wanna Do'.

"Thanks to the @bigslickkc, Paul, @sethherzog super boy @travisKelce & mostly our angel @sherylcrow for helping me show off my bump in the most dignified & classy way possible," she continued.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Taskmaster's Sara Pascoe breaks down in tears on-stage over fan question



"Sheryl said myself & Seth could be her very professional back-up dancers with our ridiculous idea. How on brand! She really does just wanna have some fun, yawl.



"And thanks to @jackoby.freeman & @elsie for doing full bump glam & to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place."

Bea concluded the message by warning fans off of using sharpie on their skin, adding: "It will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to an idea is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer. **edit to save myself admin. Yes I am pregnant. This time it’s not a joke about bread."

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was one of the first celebs to congratulate Bea in the post’s comments section, writing: "Aahh congratulation!!", while Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft commented: "this. is. so. iconic."

You Might Also Like