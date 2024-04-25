Taxi driver describes moment military horse smashed into side of his Mercedes van with passenger inside

Pictures of the car show a large dent in a side door splattered in blood (ES Composite)

A terrified taxi driver has described the moment a loose Household Cavalry horse smashed into the side of his Mercedes van while a passenger was inside.

Five military horses, including one soaked in blood, bolted through central London on Wednesday morning leaving four people needing hospital treatment.

Two of the animals were spotted storming through the City of London, miles away from where they were believed to have been exercising on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace.

The London Ambulance Service said it received three horse-related calls including on Buckingham Palace Road where a person was thrown from one of the horses.

A silver Mercedes Benz people carrier was damaged during the rampage with two of its rear windows smashed.

Its driver told LBC he felt something smash into the vehicle before he saw three or four horses and a member of military personnel thrown off and injured.

Faraz, who did not give his second name, told the broadcaster: “I was just sitting in the car with my passenger. I didn't see the horse hit the car but then I just felt a smash...it was a shock.

"I was ok but the car was damaged. They stopped all the traffic."

Pictures of the car show a large dent in a side door splattered in blood. At least two windows of the vehicle have been smashed.

Witnesses spotted the animals running through central London with two horses being caught in Limehouse - five miles away from Buckingham Palace, where the incident began.

Footage shared on social media showed two of the animals being followed by an unmarked police car.

One witness told the Standard they saw the animals “running past cars and an unmarked range rover following them” near Tower Bridge.

It is understood one of the horses hit a taxi and a bus.

Big Bus Tours confirmed that a horse ran into one of its parked buses. None of its staff were injured.

A statement said: “We confirm that one of our stationary buses sustained damage this morning during an incident involving horses from the Household Cavalry. One of the horses ran into the front of our parked vehicle.

“Fortunately, none of our team members were injured. Our primary concern lies with the welfare of the riders and animals involved in the incident.

“We are currently coordinating closely with Emergency Services to assist in any way possible. At this stage, we have no further comments to provide.”

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed at 10.30am that all the horses had been “accounted for” and that the force was continuing to liaise with the Army.

An Army Spokesperson added: “A number of military working horses became loose during routine exercise this morning.

“All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp. A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention.”