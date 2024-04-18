If This Taylor Swift Album Leak Is Real, It’s All About Matty Healy

Getty

Taylor Swift’s most devoted fans went into a tailspin on Wednesday evening when alleged leaks of her forthcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Department, hit the internet in what appeared to be its entirety.

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth / should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever,” one fragment distributed by Swifties reads.

While most of the audio ripping across X on Wednesday has already been taken down due to copyright violations, the overwhelming consensus among fans is already that the bulk of the album’s lyrical content concerns not actor Joe Alwyn, whose six-year relationship with Swift reportedly ended last year, but Matty Healy, the problematic lead singer of The 1975 and a former situationship of Swift’s.

opening up the timeline to people saying that taylor swift’s new album is 80% about matty healy pic.twitter.com/g7VMCje0OG — kailey 🕊 (@kaileyolsson) April 18, 2024

Last spring, Swift and Healy were spotted hooking up all over New York City, gradually incensing fans who were “disgusted” by his appearance on an edgelord podcast in which Healy laughed at racist jokes about the rapper Ice Spice, and by his porn consumption; Healy openly admitted to masturbating to “Ghetto Gaggers” content.

“Who’s gonna hold you like me? / Nobody, no fucking body...” tweeters posted. “Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me, but you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be.”

Swifties dissected another apparently leaked lyric: “At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on / And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding.”

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.