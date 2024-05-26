Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Note to Portugal After 2 Sold-Out Eras Tour Shows in Lisbon: ‘Muito Obrigada‘

“My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home,” the pop star wrote on social media

ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift interacts with the crowd in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24, 2024

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her debut shows in Portugal!

The "Fortnight" singer, 34, posted a carousel of photo highlights from her two Eras Tour shows in the country to Instagram and X on Sunday, May 26, to express her gratitude toward her fans.

"It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon,” the 14-time Grammy winner wrote in the caption. “My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!!"

"Muito obrigada 🇵🇹," Swift concluded, using a Portuguese phrase that translates to “thank you very much” in English.

Pedro Gomes/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs 'Enchanted' in Lisbon on May 24, 2024

Related: Taylor Swift Speaks Portuguese as She Performs First Ever Show in Lisbon for Eras Tour

The pop star's two-night Eras Tour tenure at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz venue on Friday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, was full of spectacular highs.

Swift performed the titular track from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department at the second show during the traditional surprise songs section of her set in an acoustic mashup with "Now That We Don’t Talk" from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault.

The "But Daddy I Love Him" singer also gave an emotional speech to the Portugal crowd on Saturday night.

"And during the course of those tours... we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon,” Swift said in a video posted on X.

Pedro Gomes/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at Estadio da Luz on May 24, 2024

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“I have to say. I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life … There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this," she added.

One Swiftie exclusively told PEOPLE about her experience getting engaged at the Friday night show, which the bride-to-be Beatriz Simões unexpectedly captured on video while Swift was performing "Love Story."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was a total surprise,” Simões told PEOPLE. “I’m still in total shock. It was magical, and everyone was so happy.”

For the record, she said, "Yes!"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.