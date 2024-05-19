Taylor Swift performs 'Max Martin Medley' in Sweden on final night of Stockholm Eras Tour: Watch

STOCKHOLM — Taylor Swift dedicated her acoustic, guitar mash-up on Sunday to Max Martin, a Swedish record producer and songwriter.

"Max is actually here tonight, but he's a shy genius so I'm not going to bring him out onstage but I am going to what I am calling the 'Max Martin Medley,' " she said on her final night performing the Eras Tour in Sweden, Stockholm.

On the guitar, Swift mashed up "Message In A Bottle" from "Red (Taylor's Version)" — the first song she worked on with Martin — with "How You Get The Girl" and "New Romantics" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

The wristbands in Friends Arena lit bright red and then turquoise as fans cheered for the five-minute plus acoustic song.

Taylor singing New Romantics segment of the 3 way mashup “Max Martin Medley” for surprise song one! #StockholmTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/KztniK4T75 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 19, 2024

She incorporated "Tortured Poets" tracks into her set list when the Eras Tour kicked off its European leg in Paris earlier this month and made other changes to the show, as well. The tour landed Friday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, which changed its name to "Swiftholm" temporarily.

Taylor singing the 3 way Max Martin Medley mashup of ‘Message In A Bottle’ x ‘How You Get The Girl’ x ‘New Romantics’ for #StockholmTStheErasTour Night 3! via @tswiftupdates4 pic.twitter.com/qeEws8FyKj — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 19, 2024

Fans did not spot Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Sweden after the tight end went to her final show in Paris, her 87th Eras Tour performance (his Kansas City Chiefs number is 87). The football player hosted a music festival, Kelce Jam, on Saturday night in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Stubhub.com showed floor seats in Stockholm on sale for $100-$170, with some stadium seats for only $60. Resales for the three American shows are anywhere from four to five digits to see the show.

Swift's next stop will be Lisbon, Portugal.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Taylor Swift reporter Bryan West on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift performs 'Max Martin Medley' in Sweden for Eras Tour