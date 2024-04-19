Taylor Swift Posts Sneak Peek of 'Fortnight' Music Video — and It's Expectedly Chaotic

The full “Fortnight” video, featuring Post Malone, will debut Friday evening

taylor swift/instagram Taylor SWift and Post Malone in a teaser for the 'Fortnight' music video

Taylor Swift teased the upcoming music video for “Fortnight,” which features Post Malone.

"Fortnight" is the first single off of her 11th studio album Tortured Poets Department debuting at midnight ET on Friday, April 19th. The full music video for "Fortnight" will drop at 8 p.m. ET later that evening.

The 34-year-old superstar's teaser is a fast-paced montage of black-and-white clips.

The sneak peek begins with a quick shot of Swift and Post Malone, 28, sitting in a bright white room at desks while they work on separate typewriters.

The only color in the video -- a stream of pinks and yellows -- flows from Swift's typewriter.

taylor swift/instagram Taylor Swift in "Fortnight" Music Video

The clip then quickly cuts to an image of Swift screaming as she’s confined to a straight jacket with an intricate contraption attached to her head. As soon as Swift hits her head against the chair she’s confined to, the video jumps to a scene of Swift and Post Malone running into each other’s arms on a cloudy, stormy beach.

taylor swift/instagram Taylor Swift in "Fortnight" music video

The video continues with a brief look at Swift in a black vintage gown, staring directly at the camera as papers fly around her. For a moment crying in the gown over her typewriter. Quickly and chaotically, the clip shows Swift in a white gown — similar to her Grammys look — throwing a chair through the glass of an indoor window.

taylor swift/instagram Taylor Swift and Post Malone in "Fortnight" music video

The teaser then ends with Swift in a dark smokey eyeshadow look and ultra dark lipstick as she slowly looks up and directly into the camera lens.

taylor swift/instagram Taylor Swift in "Fortnight" music video

taylor swift/instagram Taylor Swift in "Fortnight" music video

Hours before dropping the teaser, Swift announced that “Fortnight” will be the first single off her new album.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

“Fortnight” is the first track on Tortured Poets. It is also one of two songs to feature another artist as “Florida!!!” features Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released at midnight on April 19.



