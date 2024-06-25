Taylor Swift Reacts To Hugh Grant's Comments About The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Hugh Grant Europa Press News/Jeff Spicer/Getty

Taylor Swift has responded to Hugh Grant’s review of her Eras tour performance in London.

Over the weekend, Taylor played three sold-out shows at the iconic Wembley Stadium as part of her ongoing Eras tour, where celebrity guests included Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nicola Coughlan, Zawe Ashton, Keir Starmer and even Prince William.

Among the stars watching the show included the Notting Hill actor, who posted an uncharacteristically enthusiastic response to the show on his X account.

“You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend,” he joked, referring to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Adding the hashtag “#tequilashots”, Hugh continued: “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled eight year old.”

Taylor wrote back on Monday night: “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2024

The 14-time Grammy winner’s shows in London were especially eventful, with her boyfriend Travis even joining her on stage at one point in a surprise cameo.

Posting pictures of his surprise appearance on Instagram, Taylor told her followers: “I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows.”

Meanwhile, after Prince William chose to spend his birthday at the Eras tour with his sons, Princes George and Louis, and daughter, Princess Charlotte (and was caught on camera dancing to Shake It Off) on Friday, the royals were seen posing for a backstage photo with Taylor and Travis.

Sharing the group selfie on Instagram, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer will now take the Eras tour across more of Europe, with shows scheduled in Ireland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria in the coming weeks.

She’ll then return to London for five more sold-out performances at Wembley Stadium in August, after which the tour will head back to the United States.

