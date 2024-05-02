Taylor Swift Was Spotted Wearing Sky-High Heels and a Mini Skirt During a Vegas Date With Travis Kelce

More pics and videos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's weekend in Las Vegas have emerged, and they are...cute!!!!!!

As a reminder, Taylor and Travis showed up in Vegas for Patrick Mahomes's charity gala, and a new video of them holding hands just popped up—featuring Travis in what appears to be a pink plush sweatpants set (praying it's Juicy Couture) and Taylor in a flippy mini skirt and sky-high heels. I mean....a perfect outfit.

📹| Taylor and Travis out in Vegas on Friday night pic.twitter.com/MyVge2Eodt — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 2, 2024

Oh, and here's another previously unseen picture from the weekend while we're at it:

📸| Taylor & Travis at Toca Madera in Vegas last weekend! pic.twitter.com/MSc6v9n38I — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 1, 2024

Taylor has just a few more days off before she starts the Eras Tour again, but she and Travis are booked! and! busy! Apparently, the couple are attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix with Travis's Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. That's going down this Sunday—just one day before the Met Gala, which Tay and Trav are seemingly skipping? Though, honestly, they could surprise us, so keep an eye on the steps of the Met.

Either way, Travis still has a bunch of time off before the NFL season starts up, and apparently he's going to be joining Taylor on tour for a few of European stops. As he put it to Entertainment Tonight, “She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that. Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it.”

