Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Seen Looking ‘in Love and Happy’ on Secret Lake Como Trip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce squeezed in a romantic getaway ahead of her Eras Tour show Friday in Stockholm, Sweden—and they managed to keep it hidden for a couple days.

Page Six and Daily Mail ran photos this afternoon of the couple out on Monday night in Lake Como, Italy. They were seen holding hands while on a stroll. Paparazzi also photographed them having a candlelit dinner in the garden of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Swift appeared to have on a navy dress, while Kelce was wearing a white sweater and dark pants.

An eyewitness told Page Six that the couple was able to fly under the radar in Italy. “No one noticed Taylor’s presence on Lake Como,” the source said. “They walked in the night and had romantic candlelit dinners. They seem in love and happy.”

Kelce confirmed that he was still in Europe on the latest episode of his weekly podcast, New Heights. He also raved about Swift’s last Paris show and shared that they didn’t stay in France long once he arrived.

“I really didn’t get to explore Paris too much,” he shared. “We’ll do that some other time. Yeah, I didn’t get out there in time.”

He had nothing but adoring things to say about Swift, her Eras Tour crew, and the audience at all her Paris concerts. “I mean, I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are,” he said of her shows generally, as he has now attended five of them. “It was electric in there.” He said Paris in particular “was on a whole other level, man.”

He gave his accolades to the audience, telling them, “Shout out to Paris for showing up and showing up at all the concerts. It looked absolutely amazing for the first three shows. And that last show was every bit of electric and just energy all, all night, man. It was fun.”

