Taylor Swift Unveils New “Tortured Poets Department Lyrics” and Hints at Aaron Dessner as Producer

"I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all," Swift captioned an image of herself holding a clear vinyl version of her upcoming album

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour in March 2024 in Singapore

Taylor Swift is dropping more Easter eggs about her upcoming album!

On Sunday, April 14, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer, 34, posted an image of herself wearing black and looking through a clear vinyl version of her upcoming album on her social media accounts, including Instagram.

"I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all," Swift captioned the image, presumably revealing lyrics to one of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department.

"Pre-order THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on phantom clear vinyl now exclusively at @target 🤍."

The standard cover album art was in the photo and half of the clear vinyl record was visible.

Eagle-eyed Swifties on X (formerly Twitter) blew up the photo and discovered that the sticker on the physical vinyl says that Aaron Dessner, who was a producer on Swift's acclaimed 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, also produced The Tortured Poets Department.

The last few letters of Dessner's surname "ESSNER" are visible in capital letters, looking closely at the photo. The first few letters of the name are obscured by the vinyl packaging.

"WE GOT AARON DESSNER ON TTPD," an X user replied to the photo, adding a gif of Swift dancing and smiling at the 2024 Grammys, saluting someone with a drink.

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performing a show on The Eras Tour in Singapore in March 2024

"SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP," someone else wrote on X in reply to the photo, including a clip of Swift singing her son "Delicate" in the post.

Swift spent the weekend before her new album release at Coachella in Indio, California with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.

The couple was spotted laughing and holding hands all weekend as they hung out with the singer's friends — like her Eras Tour opening act performer Sabrina Carpenter, who made her Coachella debut on Friday, April 12.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella on April 13, 2024 in Indio

Kelce, 34, can be seen lifting Swift up into the air to look over the crowd in a sweet viral video clip taken by many concertgoers during DJ Dom Dolla's set at the music festival.

The Tortured Poets Department will be available this Friday, April 19.

