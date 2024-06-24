Taylor Swift's favourite kebab shop owner declines free VIP Wembley concert ticket... because he's too busy

Taylor will return to Wembley in August (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The owner of Taylor Swift’s favourite kebab shop turned down free VIP tickets to her Wembley concert as he was too busy working.

The pop superstar discovered Kentish Delight in north London when she dated Tufnell Park resident and actor Joe Alwyn.

The shop featured in the 34-year-old’s 2017 music video End Game and Swift’s favourite kebab, a chicken doner in pitta with salad and garlic sauce, has been named after her.

Kebab shop owner Ahmed Khan revealed he was offered VIP tickets to one of the eight nights she is playing at Wembley Stadium.

But Mr Khan said he was too under-staffed to go to any of the concerts.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

The north Londoner explained Swift’s team ordered 45 kebabs, each costing £9.50, on Friday and they are expected to place similar orders throughout the London section of her Eras world tour.

Mr Khan told The Sun: “She first came in before the pandemic with Joe. He knew we had the best kebabs so wanted to show Taylor.

“It did not feel like she was a big celebrity. She was very down to earth and spoke to everyone with respect.”

He added: “Some fans came down from Edinburgh just to get her kebab and went straight back again.”

Taylor Swift took a picture with the Royal Family ahead of her concert on Friday (Instagram)

Prince William was spotted celebrating his 42nd birthday by taking his children to see Swift perform at Wembley as the Shake It Off singer took over the capital.

Kensington Palace posted a picture on social media of William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Swift as she took a selfie of them backstage before the Friday night concert.

Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who starred together in Fleabag, were also seen at the gigs over the weekend.

Hundreds of fans camped outside Wembley for her three sell-out shows across the weekend, while the Tube map was redesigned in her honour.

One report predicted that Swift fans will provide London’s economy with a £300 million boost.

The star-studded audiences at Wembley have included Fleabag actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott.

Music royalty was also in attendance, with Sir Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi and Ellie Goulding spotted among the crowd.