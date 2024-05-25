Taylor vs Catterall 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Taylor vs Catterall 2 - LIVE!

After two years of talk, bad blood and the promise of a rematch, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall do finally meet in the ring again tonight in Leeds, in one of the biggest fights in British boxing. Taylor came out on top in February 22, defending his undisputed super-lightweight crown in the process, but it was a hugely controversial decision and many believed Catterall won that night.

Since then, Taylor (19-1) has fought just once and was well off his best when losing to Teofimo Lopez in June last year, losing his WBO strap having vacated the rest of his belts, and it means no titles are on the line. Putting the controversy behind him will be reward enough for Taylor.

Revenge will be on the mind for Catterall (28-1), who last fought in October when beating Jorge Linares on points. He has been left frustrated by a number of delays, the most recent of those in March when Taylor suffered another injury, but Catterall does now finally get his chance to beat his long-term rival. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Taylor vs Catterall 2 latest news

Start time: Undercard 7pm; main event around 10pm

Venue: First Direct Arena in Leeds

How to watch: DAZN

Main event prediction

Card in full

Taylor: Catterall will walk onto a shot

18:02 , Matt Verri

Josh Taylor has insisted he wants Jack Catterall to push for the knockout tonight, believing the Englishman will get himself into trouble if he marches forward on the front foot.

"He’s talking knockout, he's going to come out aggressively and try and be more engaging, which is great," Taylor said.

"I've seen a lot of gaps in his offence game. He leaves a lot of gaps and a lot of holes for him to walk onto a nice sweet shot and it will be a goodnight Vienna.

"So, yeah, it's music to my ears if that's what he wants to do, great. That's my forte, fighting.

"If he wants to box then great, but we've done that as well, we've been smart as well. I'm prepared to the best in my ability this time so I’m looking forward to it.”

Finally got the rematch

17:54 , Matt Verri

There have been a fair few false starts with this rematch.

The bout was called off last year when Taylor picked up a foot injury in training, and the initial April 27 date this year was pushed back to tonight due to the Scottish man undergoing a “minor eye procedure”.

Catterall has been forced to wait - he gets his chance at last.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How it all started

17:42 , Matt Verri

The pair first fought in Glasgow two years ago, when Taylor was undisputed champion at super-lightweight.

Catterall was on enemy territory but he produced a brilliant performance, with Taylor dropped in the eighth round.

It appeared certain that Catterall would get the decision as the fight went the full 12 rounds... not to be. Taylor won by split decision, one judge somehow finding a way to score it 114-111 in his favour.

‘Controversial’ does not do it justice.

Serious bad blood...

17:33 , Matt Verri

A lot of times, it’s fairly obvious that any trash talk and shoving matches are all part of the show, with both fighters player their role.

This is different. Taylor and Catterall do not like each other, at all.

Bit of a surprise that it was as calm as it was at yesterday’s weigh-in.

Card in full

17:23 , Matt Verri

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro

Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson

Gary Cully vs Francesco Patera

George Liddard vs Graham McCormack

Giorgio Visioli vs Sergio Odabai

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Anas Isarti

Main event prediction

17:14 , Matt Verri

Taylor surely won’t be overlooking Catterall to quite the extent he did before the first fight, but there are still question for him to answer mover making 140lbs.

He was below-par too against Teofimo Lopez, with it now a a significant amount of time since he produced his best.

It’s hard to imagine quite as bad a performance from the Scot, but Catterall looks primed to avenge that loss, and get the better of his bitter rivalry.

Jack Catterall to win on points.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2

17:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Taylor vs Catterall 2 will be shown live in the UK on DAZN. A subscription to the platform starts at £9.99 a month.

In the USA, ESPN+ will show the action.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Venue for tonight's action

16:53 , Matt Verri

The First Direct Arena in Leeds is hosting tonight’s card.

Jack Catterall from Chorley, Josh Taylor from just outside Edinburgh... it’s neutral territory!

Both fighters will have plenty of support, will bring plenty of fans with them.

Good afternoon!

16:44 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall!

Two years on from that first fight, one that was controversially won by Taylor. He got the decision - most think Catterall won the bout.

At last the bad blood will be settled, it’s one of the biggest fights in British boxing. Should be a brilliant night.

We’ll have all the latest updates and coverage of the undercard, which begins at 7pm BST, before the main event. Ring walks for that expected at around 10pm.