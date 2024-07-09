TCU athletic director responds to former golf coach’s lawsuit

A week ago, the age discrimination lawsuit from former TCU golf coach Bill Montigel took many in Fort Worth community by surprise.

Montigel made numerous allegations in the lawsuit including that his contract wasn’t renewed because he was 68. Other allegations in the lawsuit include charges that TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati was retaliatory against Montigel, and endorsed “an ‘Animal House’ atmosphere.” The lawsuit alleged Donati’s department “does not care about discrimination or sexual harassment.”

On Tuesday, at the Big 12football media days on Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium, Donati told the Star-Telegram that he couldn’t comment on a case involving pending litigation.

Another notable allegation from the lawsuit included an incident from the program’s trip to Denver for NCAA Tournament in 2023:

“At the NCAA basketball tournament in Denver in March of 2023, a Frog Club fundraiser, was accused of raping a female co-worker who woke up in his hotel bed not knowing how she got there. She reported the incident to the Colorado Police. Both Donati and (TCU associate athletic director for special projects) Michael Levy were present at the Denver tournament when this improper sexual harassment occurred.”

It’s unclear how long it will take TCU and Montigel to resolve the lawsuit. A court date has not been announced.