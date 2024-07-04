Teacher who had sex with two schoolboys jailed

A teacher who had sex with two schoolboys and became pregnant by one of them has been jailed.

Rebecca Joynes groomed both boys from the age of 15, first exchanging messages on social media, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The 30-year-old was previously convicted of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with another child.

Joynes cried and shook in the dock as she was sentenced to six-and-a-half years.

The trial heard that Joynes was 28 when she had come out of a nine-year relationship and was "flattered" by the attention of teenage schoolboys.

Neither teenager - known as Boy A and Boy B throughout the trial - can be identified due to their age.

'Flirtatious'

In a victim impact statement, Boy B, who fathered Joynes’ child, said: “I struggled to come to terms with my abuse, I was completely in denial.”

He said he felt he had “betrayed someone I love and done wrong by giving evidence” but had since realised “the full extent of the abuse carried out on me and the tactics that were used to do so”.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge, Kate Cornell, told Joynes: “You were the adult, the person in control.

"You should have known better. You failed to enforce the boundaries of proper conduct but deliberately transgressed them.”

The trial heard Joynes would "laugh off" inappropriate comments instead of shutting down the behaviour.

She gave Boy A all but one of the digits of her mobile phone number as a maths problem-solving exercise in which he had to work out the final digit.

They then connected on Snapchat and he sent her flirtatious texts, with the pair agreeing to meet in secret.

Rebecca Joynes hid under a coat as she arrived at Manchester Crown Court to be sentenced [PA/Peter Byrne]

Boy A lied to his mother that he was staying at a friend's house after school but instead Joynes picked him up and took him to the Trafford Centre, where she bought him a £350 Gucci belt.

Judge Cornell said CCTV footage of Joynes buying the belt showed that “your flirtatious body language and eye contact could hardly be a clearer indication of grooming behaviour.”

Back at her flat Joynes had sex twice with Boy A.

The next day the boy's mother noticed a love bite on her son's neck, which he dismissed as "nothing".

The court heard she stormed into the school's reception as police were called in about the case.

Joynes was then bailed on condition she would have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

She told the trial she had then moved back to her parents in Wirral after having a "breakdown".

Joynes said it was at a low point when Boy B messaged her on Snapchat.

She moved back to Salford Quays, and he visited and they had sex for the first time.

She was arrested for breaking bail conditions and spent five months in custody until she was bailed in November last year.

Joynes gave birth to a baby in early 2024, with the child taken away from her within 24 hours.

Rebecca Joynes was found guilty at an earlier court hearing [PA Media]

Judge Cornell said Joynes was a "high achiever" who had thrown her career away and had her baby taken away from her through her own actions.

"You felt buoyed and boosted by their attention. You were the one with the car, the flat, the money, the life experience," she added.

"There's no real insight from you, you continue to deny the offences and have been silent on the distressing impact on these boys."

