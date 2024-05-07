Team Gushue grounds to get a spruce up

The City of Mount Pearl’s urban forestry plan is taking seed after a recent approval at council to spruce up the grounds at the Team Gushue Sports Complex on Arena Road.

Councillor Jim Locke told his colleagues last week that 18 deciduous trees, seven coniferous trees, and 68 shrubs will be planted to beautify the area. The tender also includes the supply of soil, mulch, stakes, and 14 months of maintenance.

O’Neill’s Gardenland of Spaniards Bay will supply, install and maintain the new greenery at a total cost of $49,450. The company was the lowest of five qualified bidders for the work.

Down towards the other end of Smallwood Drive, the Glacier Arena will also be home to some new purchases with the arrival of two battery powered ice resurfacers.

Engo Equipment Sales, the lowest of three bidders, will both supply and deliver the two machines for a total of $374,387.

Delivery of the two machines will be staggered with one arriving this year and the other arriving in 2025.

The City’s snowclearing fleet will also be bolstered next winter with the delivery of a brand new salt truck. Harvey & Company, the only bidder on the tender, will supply a 2024 or newer truck with a landscape body and salt spreading unit at a total cost of $214,123.

