New technology featured in better learning

The University College of the North (UCN) has entered into a partnership with Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario, to bring interactive teaching tools to UCN's Centre for Aboriginal Languages and Culture. The initiative dubbed the "XR Project," aims to provide context-based language learning for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Northern Manitoba.

The "XR" in "XR Project" stands for virtual, hybrid, and augmented reality technology, which will enable UCN to leverage the latest teaching tools for Indigenous languages. The project will focus on language reclamation and revitalization, an important aspect of reconciliation efforts in Canada.

The partnership between UCN and Georgian College will allow UCN to use the interactive teaching tools developed by Georgian College. These tools are designed to create better, more effective learning experiences for students, specifically for teaching Indigenous languages and cultures.

Dr. Ramona Neckoway, UCN's Vice-President, emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating that it supports UCN's Centre for Aboriginal Languages and Culture's work on language reclamation and revitalization. "Protecting and reviving Indigenous languages is critically important to reconciliation," Dr. Neckoway said.

UCN President and Vice-Chancellor Doug Lauvstad also expressed his excitement about the partnership. "This agreement represents an innovative approach to teaching Indigenous languages," he said. "UCN is partnering with Georgian College to leverage best practices for teaching Indigenous languages to help ensure that those languages continue to be spoken for generations."

By combining traditional teaching methods with cutting-edge technology, UCN hopes to create a more engaging and effective learning experience for students. The project represents a significant step forward in the effort to preserve and promote Indigenous languages and cultures in Canada.

The XR Project is an exciting development that has the potential to make a significant impact on Indigenous language education in Northern Manitoba and beyond.

~Matthias J. Johnson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Thompson Citizen. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

