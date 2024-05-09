Teen on bicycle brutally beaten on sidewalk in road rage dispute, Florida video shows

Two members of the same family have been arrested in a road rage incident involving a teen bicyclist being followed for several blocks and beaten, according to police in Florida.

The May 1 incident came to light when video of the roadside beating was shared on social media, the Clearwater Police Department reports. Clearwater is about a 20-mile drive west of Tampa.

Investigators have not released the teen’s identity or details of his injuries.

Store surveillance video shows the dispute began just before 7 p.m. “when the teen nearly collided with a gray Nissan SUV in the parking lot of a gas station,” police said.

The teen’s bike is seen coming within a few feet of the front of the SUV as he cuts through the lot. The SUV came to an abrupt stop and the teen sped away without stopping, the video shows.

“Two men in the SUV followed the teen for several blocks before running him off the road. ... The passenger jumped out of the SUV and tackled him and began beating him,” police said.

One video clip shows the teen was punched repeatedly as he stood on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood. The suspects took the teen’s bicycle when they fled the scene, officials said.

The suspects have been identified as a 45-year-old man and his 25-year-old stepson. The stepson is the passenger accused of beating the teen, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing “what appeared to be a security uniform,” police said.

Both men live at a home in Largo, about a four-mile drive south of Clearwater, jail records show.

